Who was Morgan Fairchild married to? Actress mourns loss of partner, Mark Seiler

On July 14, 2023, Morgan Fairchild - the actress known for playing Nora Bing, the mother of Chandler Bing, on the iconic American sitcom Friends - informed her fans on social media about the passing of her life partner, Mark Seiler. The soap opera veteran said that Mark had been battling Parkinson's disease for several years, though she thinks it was ultimately Long Covid that took his life.

She shared the sad news both on Instagram and Twitter. The actress ended her post by asking her followers to "hold your loved ones close."

Morgan Fairchild @morgfair #SadNews I’m so sorry to let you know that my life partner (36 years together) & fiancé, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday night. He’d had Parkinson’s for several years but it seems to be Long Covid that took his life after his 3rd infection. Hold your loved ones close.

Morgan was previously married to Jack Calmes, but the pair divorced in 1973. Fairchild then got into a relationship with Seiler, which laster for over 36 years, until his recent demise.

Morgan Fairchild and Mark Seiler made their relationship official seven years after the former's divorce

Morgan Fairchild and Mark Seiler having a lunch date. (Image via Instagram/@morganfairchild1)

Morgan Fairchild was formerly married to Jack Calmes, a sound reinforcement and lighting business executive. They dated for 10 months and then got married on November 18, 1967. However, the relationship didn't last long and they parted ways after filing a divorce in 1973.

Morgan took a little break from dating until Mark Seiler came into the picture. In 1980, the couple became official with the public but never found the need to get hitched.

Fairchild was in high spirits during an interview with Closer in 2020. When asked about the prospect of marraige in the future, Morgan replied by saying:

"It’s definitely long-term commitment and we’ve been together for a long time … so we may just leave it the way it is right now. We’re both getting older."

Morgan had earlier disclosed that she was not with her fiancè when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Mark was in a retirement home at that time and the Search for Tomorrow actress joked about how the distance is helpful. On staying alone, she quipped:

"I’m here with my cats and I’m getting through it."

Battling health troubles

Mark and Morgan's relationship lasted 36 years. (Image via Getty Images | Instagram/@morganfairchild1)

Fairchild has been outspoken about her partner's health issues for a long time. In April, she revealed that Mark had been suffereing from Parkinson's disease since 2016.

The Friends star also informed her fans that Seiler had contracted covid three times. It is now known that Long Covid was the last straw which eventually took the American producer's life.

Morgan's whole instagram page has always been about the necessity of wearing masks which she never forgets to wear to her weekly walks. It is her way to raise awareness about the effects of Covid.

Morgan still wears masks on her walks due to Covid. (Images via Instagram/@morganfairchild1)

Outpouring of support for Morgan Fairchild after the tragic news

After the deeply saddening news of Seiler's demise was revealed, many fans and co-workers showed up on twitter to offer condolences to the Friends actress.

Mark Hamill, the famous lead from Star Wars, was among the first ones to respond to Morgan's tweet about Mark's demise:

Mark Hamill @MarkHamill @morgfair So sorry for your loss, Morgan. Sending my love & deepest condolences your way. So sorry for your loss, Morgan. Sending my love & deepest condolences your way.

Mary Mcdonald-Lewis, the G.I. Joe voice actor, also offered well wishes.

Several others also posted loving words and condolence messages for Morgan:

Anne Macaulay @Sailfish157 @morgfair @iwd12 I am so sorry!! What a heartache. I don’t know you, of course, but my good guess is, those 36 years were the finest 36 years of this gentleman’s life.

Lauren H @LaurenH66231584



May peace be with you. @morgfair Morgan, I am so sorry for your loss. I hope you find comfort in the love and memories you shared with Mark.May peace be with you.

Morgan Fairchild's most recent work was with ABC daytime drama General Hospital. She first joined the cast of General Hospital on July 5-6, 2022, as Haven de Havilland. And finally returned for the same role on May 15, 2023.