Who is Ms Puiyi? Titus Low video scandal leaves wife Cheryl Chin in tears

Popular YouTuber Titus Low and Malaysian influencer Siew Pui Yi, better known as Ms Puiyi, were recently seen in a Tiktok video. The eight-second video went on to create a massive stir online and also left Titus Low's wife, Cheryl Chin, in tears.

The TikTok video, posted on October 4, 2022, saw Ms Puiyi leaning on Titus' chest and playing with her lips as Low looks at her. Later, he was seen running his fingers around Pui Yi's mouth, which was what seemed to have hurt his wife, Cheryl.

Cheryl commented on the video and mentioned that the two may have crossed some boundaries in the video. She later posted a video where she was seen crying over the matter and confessed that she was deeply hurt by what her husband did in the original video.

Ms Puiyi and Titus Low have since deleted the original video.

Who is Ms Puiyi?

Ms Puiyi is a Malaysian native who was the first Southeast Asian woman to be featured on the cover of the American adult magazine Penthouse. The Malaysian model, mostly known for her bold content, makes YouTube videos and is very active on social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram.

The 23-year-old, who owns a cosmetic line called MsPuiYiCosmetics, was born and raised in Kuala Lampur. She began working in her late teens and currently has nearly 1.3 million followers on TikTok, over 50K subscribers on YouTube and 19.5 million followers on Instagram.

Are things better between Titus Low and his wife Cheryl after the TikTok video scandal?

Soon after the matter escalated online, Cheryl Chin posted some comments on her husband and Ms Puiyi's video. She also uploaded a video of herself talking about the incident and was seen crying as she spoke about it.

However, on October 5, the day after she posted her first video, she deleted the same and uploaded another video. In the new video, she spoke about how Puiyi and Titus Low cleared the air for her, and added that things were okay between them.

In the video, she said:

“I cleared everything in private yesterday, both with my husband, and Ms Puiyi. I also knew about this YouTube shoot, and I was very supportive. Titus also told me about some of the context of the video. Ofcourse, there was some miscommunication and the way I reacted, I feel that I could have reacted that way in private.”

She later added that the misunderstanding between her and Titus was resolved and asked netizens not to bash her husband or Ms Puiyi. Cheryl said that she hoped everyone would just let it go since she had done the same.

Cheryl made yet another video speaking about the original video and said that there had been a massive miscommunication from Titus Low's end. She said that she was in a work meeting when she saw the video and had a breakdown. She added that she went to the toilet where she had a panic attack, which was also when she recorded the video of her crying.

Cheryl concluded the video by saying that she finally understood that she had made a rash decision by posting the video without thinking too much about it. Her husband, meanwhile, also posted a short video where he apologized to his wife and also to netizens who were upset about his video with Ms Puiyi.

According to reports, 22-year-old Low met Cheryl in May 2022 and announced their engagement just a month later in June 2022. Soon after that, on September 21, the couple announced that 21-year-old Cheryl was three months pregnant.

