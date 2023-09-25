Who was Murray Stenson? Tributes pour in as prominent Seattle bartender dies aged 74

Well-known bartender Murray Stenson passed away at the age of 74 on the morning of Friday, September 22, 2023. The news was reported by The Seattle Times, which further stated that Murray's family confirmed his death the same night. He was reportedly at his Uptown apartment at the time, but the cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

Stenson's daughter, Cali Freddolino, revealed that her father was suffering from a few health problems before his death, but clarity on his death is awaited. Meanwhile, social media platforms have been flooded with tributes from people who knew Stenson over the years or have been an admirer of his cocktail craft.

On Facebook, Seattle Cocktail Week wrote a tribute post about Stenson and how the bartender has passed away "but it is certainly not his Last Word." Pint and Jagger, a popular pub, shared a Facebook post that he was a creative person and was an inspiration to everyone. They continued:

"The "Last Word" cocktail was given new life due Stenson's research and practice and has become a staple in bars and restaurants across the world. In honor of this icon, we will be serving the "Last Word" for $8. Come raise a toast."

Aside from them, a few others raised a toast in memory of Stenson and shared the pictures of the same on social media.

Netizens pay tribute to Murray Stenson on social media as they share the bartender's influence on their life

According to Seattle Met, Murray Stenson was known for his drink called Last Word, which was considered to be a revival of the best cocktails in America. His presence was also loved by those who went to his bar to have a drink.

According to admirers of liquor and beverages, Stenson's death has been considered a huge loss. A Facebook post by The Admiralty Lounge described him as a mentor, friend, and an example to a generation of bartenders. Besides them, netizens flooded various other social media platforms with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Murray Stenson's successful career as a bartender started in the 60s

Medium states that Murray Stenson was born in 1949 and spent his childhood in Colville. His father, Wayne, was a grade school principal and a World War II Army Air Corps veteran, while his mother, Eileen, was a housewife. The family later shifted to Kirkland, where his father started working as an educator.

While speaking to Medium, Stenson revealed that during the 60s, a majority of Kirkland residents were addicted to marijuana and drugs. He said:

"I never got into drugs. I didn't even have my first beer until I was 20. I was totally boring."

In 1967, Stenson finished his graduation and later joined the Shoreline Community College. He then joined a small JC Penney's shoe store to work as a shoe salesman. After switching multiple jobs, he came to a restaurant called Benjamins in Bellevue.

Murray Stenson started working at the service bar of Benjamins and gained recognition for his reflexes. His work was loved by a bar manager of Henry's Off Broadway, after which he was immediately hired at the place.

During the 80s, he came to a bar called Oliver's, and although there were a lot of issues going on in his personal life, he managed to continue his bartending duties. He next joined Il Bistro, which helped him to become successful. After leaving Il Bistro, he joined Zig Zag. Interestingly, there was a time when customers mostly came to the place to enjoy a drink prepared by Stenson.

Murray is survived by his daughter, Cali Freddolino, and his son, Colin Stenson.