Who is MyPillow Guy? Mike Lindell returns to Twitter to get banned from the platform 3 hours later

Mike Lindell, also known as MyPillow Guy, was re-banned within hours of returning to Twitter. On Sunday, he posted a video announcing his return to Twitter users by saying:

"Hello everybody, I'M BACK ON TWITTER. My only account is @MikeJLindell! Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD."

But the account didn't last long, getting removed within three hours from the post.

Lindell was initially banned from the platform in 2021 for posting controversial opinions about the 2020 US elections. The Trump supporter has had a life filled with ups and downs. From struggling with addiction to building a million-dollar empire, check out MyPillow Guy's life.

All we know about the MyPillow Guy

MyPillow Guy is a 61-year-old businessman, born on June 28, 1961, in Mankato, Minnesota. He grew up in Chaska and Carver Minessota with his family. For most of his young life, including school and his parents' identities have been successfully kept private from prying eyes.

After high school, Mike Lindell joined the University of Minnesota but dropped out due to gambling problems. Later, he got into drug addictions and began consuming hard drugs like cocaine.

Amidst his addiction, he founded multiple small businesses, including carpet cleaning, lunch wagons, restaurants, and bars. However, he only hit success after launching a pillow business in 2009. My Pillow Inc. is an American pillow-manufacturing company that uses an open-cell, poly-foam pillow design. The design was invented in 2004 and was patented by Lindell.

According to Lindell, he struggled with the company for the first few years due to his addiction problem. He realized that he could not manage both things and quit the substance. By 2011, My Pillow Inc. had made significant profits. Lindell shared in a past interview:

“By the end of the year, we went from five employees to 500.”

As of date, the company has sold over 14 million pillows.

The MyPillow Guy has also tried his hand at producing and has appeared in several films and series, including Priceless, Trauma, Unplanned, and others. He released a book called What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO. The book is based on his life and journey of defeating an addiction to successfully running a business. He also founded a social media platform called Frank Social.

Lindell has been married twice. He married Karen Dickey for 20 years before Dickey filed for divorce. The reason for the divorce was Lindell's addiction problem. The couple has four children together, Heather Lueth, Darren Lindell, Lizzy Meyer, and Charlie Lindell.

Lindell remarried Dallas Yocum in July 2013, but the matrimony between the two could only last for a month and a half. His net worth is calculated to be around $300 million.

Why did MyPillow Guy's new Twitter account get deleted?

Lindell was banned in 2021 on the charge of spreading misinformation regarding the 2020 election. But he recently made a comeback with a new account. He said he created a new account to counter all the fake accounts made in his name. He said:

"All those other ones are fake accounts and they've been using my name out there, so we started this account, please share with everybody you know, let everybody you know, so we can get the word out at Twitter in case they do take it down. Thanks a lot for helping out."

However, his new account was once again removed from the platform. A Twitter spokesperson explained that Lindell's new account violated the platform's rules on permanent bans. According to the regulations, users with a permanent ban cannot create a new version on Twitter.

