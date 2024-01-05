Who named Harriet Tubman the 'Moses' of her people? U.S. Mint releases coins to commemorate and honor abolitionist hero

Ten years ago, back in 2014, former United States President, Barack Obama proposed to commemorate abolitionist hero, Harriet Tubman by placing her image on the $20 bill. On Thursday, January 4, the United States Mint launched pre-orders for commemorative half dollar, $1 silver, $5 gold, and half dollar coins honouring Harriet Tubman. However, the plan did not come true on a $20 bill.

The coins would begin shipping in February. Harriet Tubman was a Maryland native abolitionist hero, who broke free from slavery and returned to her roots to save around 70 enslaved people through escape routes belonging to the Underground Railroad, established by abolitionists. Abolitionist and social reformer William Lloyd Garrison gave her the biblical nickname, "Moses".

William Lloyd Garrison was an American abolitionist, social reformer, and journalist. He founded The Liberator, an anti-slavery newspaper that was widely circulated in Boston until the abolition of slavery in 1865. Garrison was also a co-founder of the prominent abolitionist society, American Anti-Slavery Society.

United States Mint commemorates Harriet Tubman

Harriet Tubman's story is well-known to every United States citizen and now the abolitionist hero's tale is being commemorated on gold and silver coins. The United States Mint made commemorative Tubman coins available for pre-order on their official website on Thursday. The coins would be shipped to the public in February 2024.

U.S. Mint director, Ventris C. Gibson said in a news release:

"We hope this program will honor the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman and inspire others to learn more about this amazing woman."

Tubman coins are available in half-dollar coins, $1 silver coins, and $5 gold coins. All the coins are available in proof and uncirculated versions. Proof half-dollar coins cost $49 while the uncirculated version cost $47. Proof $1 silver coins cost $82 and uncirculated $1 silver coins cost $77. Proof $5 gold coins cost $718 and uncirculated $5 gold coins cost $708.

The coins are currently available for pre-order (Image via United States Mint)

Half-dollar coins were minted at the San Francisco Mint, $1 silver coins were minted at the Denver Mint, and $5 gold coins were minted at the West Point Mint. A proof set of all three coins was listed for $836.25. Each of the coins also carried a surcharge. $35 for every $5 coin, $10 for every $1 coin, and $5 for every half-dollar coin. Although these are indeed commemorative coins meant primarily for collection, they can still be used as legal tender in the United States.

The surcharge will be split equally between Cincinnati, Ohio's National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, and Auburn, New York non-profit organization, The Harriet Tubman Home, Inc. The legislation for the creation of the coins was introduced by Representative Gregory W. Meeks in Black History Month, 2020, and signed in August 2022 by President Biden.

The first effort to get Tubman on currency dates back to 2014, when former President Barack Obama attempted to get her on the $20 bill after receiving a letter from a Massachusetts girl. Work on adding Harriet Tubman to the $20 bill is still underway as a new $20 bill is set to be introduced by 2030.

The United States Mint wrote on their official website:

"In recognition of the 2022 Bicentennial of her birth, this groundbreaking commemorative program will showcase Harriet Tubman’s life reflected in unique designs in a gold, silver, and half-dollar coins."

More about Harriet Tubman's life

Harriet Tubman was born Araminta Ross in the 1820s in Maryland's Dorchester County. Tubman's struggles began at a young age as she was enlisted as a slave at the age of only 13. When she was 27, she managed to escape her entrappers with help from Underground Railroad members in 1849.

After saving up money by cleaning houses in Philadelphia, Tubman returned to Maryland to liberate over 70 enslaved people by becoming a conductor of the Underground Railroad. Among the people she rescued and liberated were her niece, her niece's kids, her brother Moses, and her parents. Her daring rescue operations took place during the monstrous Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.

After her time as conductor, Tubman served in the Union Army in the Civil War as a nurse, scout, and spy. During her later years, she was a prominent women's suffrage advocate.