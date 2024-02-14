Who is narrating Masters of the Air? All to know about the voice shaping the story

Masters of the Air is a new series that would have surprised some people, with Austin Butler's character being the main character. However, the director takes a different path here.

First and foremost, we have a narrator in the series. The character at the center of the story is Lt. Harry Crosby, portrayed by Irish actor Anthony Boyle, who also serves as the narrator. This narrator can be considered someone from the very life of the U.S. Army Air Forces.

The beginning is an end for the narrator, who starts to set the stage and introduces the major characters apart from himself. Being from a totally different perspective and not Butler, it is a little bit confusing at the start of watching the movie. But with time, it becomes evident why someone else's story-telling is necessary.

Firstly, many viewers may expect a clear identity from the narrator in the beginning, but as the course of the season continues, every missing piece eventually falls together, branches out, and enriches the complexities, depth, and background of the whole story.

Masters of the Air, narrated by Harry Crosby: Author of the source material

In Masters of the Air, the character that we are supposed to be following is Major Harry Crosby (he is played by an Irish actor called Anthony Boyle). Crosby’s portfolio as the narrator is mainly due to the fact that he is the author of one of the novels in the series.

While Donald L. Miller's Masters of the Air: The American Bomber Boys—Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany is the main source,. For the most part, the producers decided to use the same information and facts over and over to be accurate. Crosby's book, A Wing and a Prayer, was one of the main sources that helped to bring to light the pilots' emotions and experiences of the 100th Bomb Group.

Considering the fact that Crosby has a first-hand account of the events and a better knowledge of them, the reason that he becomes the narrator becomes clear. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the ensemble of peculiar characters in the series is the great asset of the work, but Crosby's position as both participant and narrative is the reason for his position as observed.

The role of narration in Masters of the Air: Adding depth to historical storytelling

Having a narrator in Masters of the Air serves a crucial purpose by offering context effortlessly. While the actors excel at portraying their characters, conveying the broader historical context of the war can be challenging without sounding forced or didactic.

Harry Crosby's narration bridges this gap effectively, seamlessly weaving in backstory and essential details while maintaining a natural storytelling tone. Ultimately, this narrative tool is indispensable for fully realizing the story of Masters of the Air.

Meet the narrator of Masters of the Air: Major Harry H. Crosby, portrayed by Anthony Boyle

In the first episode of Masters of the Air, an Apple TV+ World War II miniseries, we meet Major Harry H. Crosby, and he assumes the role of narrator throughout the series, played by Anthony Boyle. Boyle, a 29-year-old actor from Northern Ireland who excelled as Scorpius Malfoy in both the West End and Broadway productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is now the face of this innovative movie.

Moreover, he has been noticed in his portrayal of the heartthrob David Donnelly in Derry Girls, which is one of the most successful series ever, and in the well-received HBO’s The Plot Against America as well, which gave him a chance to work together with Morgan Spector and Zoe Kazan.

In addition to his role in the mini-series Masters of the Air, Boyle has booked himself to play John Wilkes Booth on the upcoming Apple TV drama series Manhunt. In the books of the author, Boyle, Harry H. Crosby first joined the 100th Bomb Group.

He served as an initial asking observer despite persistent airsickness during World War II, but he later became a decorated war hero and completed 32 combat missions as a skilled pilot. He demonstrated his valor in many simulation tasks and received multiple honors, such as the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, Bronze Star, and Croix de Guerre in writing.

After the war, Crosby became a professor at Boston University and penned a memoir about his wartime experiences, titled A Wing and a Prayer. In the American Air Force, the “Bloody 100th” Bomb Group, a significant reference for the author of the book, served as one of their main sources for the production of Masters of the Air.

Such identification with the material enables Crosby's narration in the show to be felt not only literally but also authentically, giving the audience a sense of fulfillment.

Through Anthony Boyle's portrayal, Major Harry H. Crosby's narrative in Masters of the Air offers viewers a poignant and authentic glimpse into the harrowing experiences of the 100th Bomb Group. Boyle's performance in Masters of the Air not only honors Crosby's legacy but also brings to life the sacrifices and heroism of those who served during World War II, hence the addition of Crosby as a narrator.

Fresh episodes of Masters of the Air premiere every Friday on Apple TV+.