Is Tom Brady involved in new Patriots mini-series? Details about The Patriot Way's cast

Tom Brady and his NFL career is one that few, if any, had or can achieve. The former three-time MVP spent 23 seasons in the league before hanging up the cleats this offseason. Brady spent the first two decades of his illustrious career with the New England Patriots.

His time with the franchise will be chronicled with a new mini-series titled "The Patriot Way." It's important to note that neither Brady nor the Patriots will be involved in the mini-series, per screenwriters Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson. The reason is that it will allow them "the freedom to tell the story without a filter."

The scripted limited series in development is about the legendary signal-caller and the successful Patriots teams of the 2000s and 2010s.

Tamasy and Johnson are adapting the bestselling 2018 book 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption by authors Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge.

"The Patriot Way" tells the story of Brady’s unbelievable rise from being a sixth-round pick to his six Super Bowl wins with New England. It also covers the scandal involving Aaron Hernandez, Spygate and Deflategate. Additionally, it chronicles the quarterback's relationship with head coach Bill Belichick.

Tom Brady's NFL career with the Patriots and more

Tom Brady with the New England Patriots

In his 20 seasons with the Patriots, Tom Brady led the franchise to six Lombardi Trophies. The team played in 13 AFC Championship games, winning nine of them, and thus had nine Super Bowl appearances.

He played in 41 total playoff games with the Patriots in his career, throwing for 11,388 yards, 73 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.

In total, Brady threw for 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns and 179 interceptions in 283 regular-season starts with the franchise.

The former 15-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in passing yards three times and touchdowns four times with the Patriots. He left the team following the 2019 season to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent his final three seasons.