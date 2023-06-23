Who is Nehemiah Lawson? Charity Lawson’s brother assesses suitors during The Bachelorette season 20 premiere

Season 20 of The Bachelorette is set to debut on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The show will feature Charity Lawson as its main cast member this season. Prior to this, Charity Lawson appeared on season 27 of The Bachelor featuring Zach Shallcross.

Charity and Zach built a great connection, but Zach ended up falling in love with another cast member, Kaity Biggar. Although Charity did not find her perfect match in season 27 of The Bachelor, it seems like she has one more chance to find her soul mate.

As part of this season's Bachelorette, 25 suitors will compete not only for Charity's heart but also for the approval of his brother, Nehemiah Lawson.

Currently, Nehemiah is working at SouthPark Pediatric Dentistry as a Pediatric Dentist. To understand all the suitors appearing in this season of The Bachelorette, he devised a plan.

Several clips were shared before the premiere of the show, The Bachelorette, showing Nehemiah going undercover to check on the suitors.

Nehemiah Lawson will turn into a bartender on The Bachelorette

Originally born in Germany, Nehemiah Lawson grew up in Columbus and comes from a military family. Upon graduating from Columbus High School, he attended the University of Georgia - Franklin College of Arts and Sciences to earn his bachelor's degree in arts.

At the same time, he was also pursuing a bachelor's degree in science.

Lawson then completed the Pediatric Dentistry/Pedodontics Post-Doctoral Specialty Certificate program at Texas A&M University School of Dentistry. Along with this, he is also a Doctor of Dental Surgery- DDS, Dentistry graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

While earning his education, Charity Lawson's brother Nehemiah Lawson volunteered as a Microbiology Laboratory Assistant at the University of Georgia as well as a Dental Student Provider at UNC Adams. Furthermore, in 2019, he served as a Pediatric Dental Resident at Texas A&M College of Dentistry.

In this show, The Bachelorette season 20, he aims to determine who would make the best match for her sister. The show shared a few clips before the premiere, and in one of the clips, he was seen serving drinks to the suitors as a bartender. Nehemiah Lawson changed his appearance by adding a mustache and curly hair with a cap.

“I will come put these guys in their place because men can be dogs,” he said.

In the end, after hearing all the conversation between the suitors, Nehemiah Lawson came forward and revealed his identity:

“Gentlemen, can I have your attention for a second? Well, I’ve been serving you guys drinks all night and listening to your conversations. You guys know me as Charles. I am Nehemiah, Charity’s older brother. It’s time to go tell my sister what’s been going on. She might be really upset.”

Many suitors were looking nervous after this because they didn't know what they had shared. Afterward, Nehemiah Lawson shared the following with his sister:

“I’ve heard good things and interesting things.”

Among the contestants this season are Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, Brayden Bowers, Caleb Arthur, Caleb Balgaard, Chris Spell, Dotun Olubeko, James Pierce, Joe Menzia, Joey Graziadei, and John Buresh.

Other suitors include John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim, Khalid Hassan, Michael Barbour, Nicholas "Nic" Barber, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin, Spencer Storbeck, Tanner Courtad, Taylor Pegg, Warwick Reider, and Xavier Bonner.

ABC will broadcast the new season of The Bachelorette at 9 pm ET on Monday, June 26, 2023.

