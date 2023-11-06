Who is the new Molly on General Hospital? Explained

General Hospital has been a beloved and long-running soap opera that has captured the hearts of viewers for over six decades. Over the years, the show has seen its fair share of cast changes as actors age out or other circumstances necessitate recasting.

One such character is Molly Lansing-Davis, a familiar face on General Hospital since her introduction in 2005. Molly has been played by different actors throughout her journey on the show, and her recent recasts in 2023 have left viewers intrigued about her character's future.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at Kristen Vaganos's portrayal of Molly in General Hospital, the reasons behind the multiple recastings, and the actress currently portraying this intriguing character.

Molly in General Hospital has been recast twice in 2023

As often happens in soap operas, they recast characters due to various reasons, and Molly in General Hospital was no exception. Haley Pullos played the character from 2009 until mid-2023 when she left the show after being involved in a car accident and charged with a DUI. Rather than writing the character out, the show's creators decided to recast Molly.

The first replacement was Holiday Mia Kriegel, who temporarily assumed the role from May 25 to June 14, 2023. However, the role was recast again with Brooke Anne Smith in July 2023.

Smith faced some backlash as her portrayal made the character seem significantly younger than her actual age, leading to another recast in September 2023.

Kristen Vaganos took over as Molly in General Hospital in September 2023, and it appears her turn as the character is a more permanent solution. Vaganos, a relative newcomer to the acting profession, embraced the challenge of portraying Molly.

While her oldest professional credit dates back to 2014, Vaganos has primarily worked in independent films, shorts, and various low-profile projects. Some of her past work includes appearances in the independent holiday movie The Christmas Dance in 2021 and playing the titular role in the 2019 sci-fi film I Am Lisa.

Kristen Vaganos's portrayal of Molly has been relatively brief, and she is a relative newcomer to the soap opera world. Despite the character's multiple recastings, it seems that Vaganos's portrayal of Molly is more long-term, as she has continued in the role for a more extended period than her immediate predecessors.

Molly's introduction to General Hospital

General Hospital, which first aired in 1963, has stood the test of time, growing from a daytime hospital drama to a captivating story about the residents of Port Charles, New York. Molly Lansing-Davis was introduced in 2005 as the child of Ric Lansing and Alexis Davis.

While she started as a toddler played by twin actors, Molly was aged up to a pre-teen when Haley Pullos took over the role in 2009. Pullos's portrayal of Molly earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Actress in 2015, showcasing the character's impact on the show.

Challenges in Molly's life

Molly Lansing-Davis's life has been filled with dramatic moments since her birth. She came into the world during a deadly train crash, with her mother, Alexis Davis, delivering her in the wreckage.

While her mother initially divorced her father, Ric Lansing, they later agreed to joint custody, with Molly remaining with her mother when Ric moved to Los Angeles.

Molly's life continued to be filled with drama, including her mother's affair with Mayor Floyd and her older sister Kristina's abuse at the hands of her boyfriend, Kiefer Bauer.

Her involvement in helping her friend Rafe Kovich, Jr., added more complexity to her character. This led to her arrest when she helped Rafe and John McBain escape police custody to rescue a missing Sam and her son, Danny.

With Kristen Vaganos now portraying Molly, it will be intriguing to see how the character continues to develop and face the many twists and turns that come with life in Port Charles.

As General Hospital continues to capture the hearts of its audience, Molly's character remains a central figure in the ongoing drama and intrigue of the show.