Who is Nicholas James? All about Tika Sumpter's husband as couple get married

Tika Sumpter recently tied the knot with her fiancé Nicholas James in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on May 14. Sumpter stated in an interview,

“We’re excited to be together and continue the journey. We both walked down the aisle with clear eyes, knowing that the wedding wasn’t just for the party. It was really for us.”

Sumpter was seen in a strapless wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav with a flowing veil, while James wore a light blue custom Franc Milton suit. Sumpter said,

“I didn’t necessarily always want a destination wedding. It was just something that came to my mind. One of our first trips out of the country was Anguilla, and Mexico definitely has that beautiful, island vibe, so we were like why not do it in Cabo?”

Everything known about Tika Sumpter’s husband

Also known as Nicholas James Muscarella is mainly known for his recurring role as Officer Justin Lewis in the crime drama and soap opera, The Haves and the Have Nots. He has also appeared in the 2008 slasher film Prom Night and the 2014 action crime drama NCIS: New Orleans.

Nicholas James is a well-known actor (Image via nickjames138/Instagram)

He initially played comedy roles, mostly sketch comedy in the style of Saturday Night Live. He studied acting under well-known personalities, including acting coach Vincent Chase.

He then attended Upright Citizen’s Bridge classes and returned to his former interest in improvisational and sketch comedy. The Greenville, Pennsylvania native is the son of Gregory and Vicki Muscarella and has an older brother, Michael.

He attended Reynolds Junior-Senior High School and studied management and marketing at Penn State Behrend College. He then pursued his career in Hollywood and arrived with just $200 in his pocket. He first did a bottle service at a bar.

Nicholas has been quite vocal about his political opinions on Twitter and is active on Instagram. He is specifically interested in adventurous sports like skydiving and surfing alongside standup paddleboarding, snorkeling, hiking, animals, and exotic teas.

Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James’ relationship timeline

Tika Sumpter confirmed her engagement while appearing on The Real in 2017. She said that the proposal was simple and awesome.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 premiere of Tika Sumpter’s film, Nobody’s Fool. The pair have then frequently shared tributes on social media, and recently on Mother’s Day, James wrote on Instagram, “This woman deserves all the glory.”

James shared a picture of Sumpter and said that she loves their daughter, family, and dog. Sumpter wrote about James on Instagram in March 2022 and said that he had shown a lot of love, patience, kindness, care, and understanding. Sumpter said,

“You are the best father, partner and friend a girl could ask for. I’m so very lucky to share this time on earth with you. Oh and therapy, Thank God for our epic therapist. Love you so, so much.”

Sumpter spoke about looking forward to her wedding in February 2021 after being in lockdown due to the pandemic. She said she wanted to have a party once the pandemic was over.

