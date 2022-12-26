Who was Nick Chavez? Tributes pour in as hairstylist dies of pancreatic cancer at the age of 66

Popular hairstylist and entrepreneur Nick Chavez passed away at the age of 66 at his Beverly Hills residence on Friday, December 23, 2022.

His family confirmed his demise in a touching statement, which read:

"It is with immeasurable sadness that we announce our beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Nick Chavez passed away today at his residence in Beverly Hills after a long and courageous fight against pancreatic cancer."

@QVC With heavy hearts, the Chavez Family sadly announces the passing of our beloved, Nick Chavez. We will never forget his immense beauty and spirit. His memory shall live in the hearts of us all. May God bless his beautiful soul. @QVC Germany @QVC Japan @TVSN @TSC With heavy hearts, the Chavez Family sadly announces the passing of our beloved, Nick Chavez. We will never forget his immense beauty and spirit. His memory shall live in the hearts of us all. May God bless his beautiful soul. ❤️ 🙏@QVC @QVCGermany @QVCJapan @TVSN @TSC https://t.co/NslgT5IW0X

Hailing from Arizona, Nick began his career as a hairstylist in Southern California, working under a prominent hairdresser catering to many celebrities and high-profile individuals. After a stint as a model and actor, he opened his own salon in Beverly Hills. Nick also has a line of hair care products called Nick Chavez Beverly Hills.

Nick Chavez was featured on the cover of magazines like Vogue, GQ, Elle, and Esquire

Born in 1956 in Yuma, Arizona, the hairdresser was always passionate about beauty, haircare, and spiritual living from a young age. His family has Mexican-American as well as Yaqui and Quechan Indian heritage.

Being the second eldest of seven siblings, Nick habitually helped his family on their ranch. As per Nick Chavez's official website, he also learned "holistic healing remedies from his Yaqui Grandmother."

Nick's regular work grooming the family horses sparked a fire to his natural talents with a scissor and he soon created "hip and trendy" hairstyles for his siblings and extended family.

Nick regularly helped on his family's ranch (Image via Nick Chavez Beverly Hills)

As a young adult, he moved to Southern California in 1977 and began his apprenticeship in a prominent Beverly Hills salon, soon advancing to a full-fledged hairdresser. His skills quickly earned him recognition, boasting a strong clientele and an even stronger reputation.

In his late 20s, the hairstylist put his career on hold to work as a model and actor. During his tour of Europe, he modeled for designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Yves St. Laurent, and Valentino.

Nick's shoots were successful, with many of them making it to the covers of magazines like Vogue, GQ, Elle, and Esquire, and were featured on a 100-foot billboard in Times Square.

Furthermore, he worked on a few television shows like The Young and the Restless, Hollywood Detectives, and several TV commercials.

Image showing a promotion for Nick's line of products (Image via Twitter/@NickChavezBH)

Returning to Beverly Hills, Nick opened his namesake salon in 1997 which immediately proved to be a hit. His clientele included the likes of Margeaux Hemmingway, Lisa Hartmann, and Belinda Carlisle.

Struggling to find the perfect products for his customers, Nick developed his own line of haircare products in 1999 named, “Nick Chavez Beverly Hills.” His goal was to achieve that “Every Day Gorgeous" look through beautiful and healthy hair.

The products are sold online as well as on home shopping channels like QVC both in the US as well as internationally.

Image showing a promotion for Nick's appearance on QVC (Image via Twitter/@NickChavezBH)

Nick's amazing "hair and makeover transformations" earned him regular appearances on talk shows such as E! Fashion Emergency and Extreme Makeovers.

In March 2020, Nick was diagnosed with stage two pancreatic cancer. He began chemotherapy in April. He documented his hair during his chemotherapy days and its recovery on his website. He stated:

"I've always believed that life is not meant to be lived in pain. It’s how we cope with the pain that makes the difference. Self-love is the greatest medicine."

Nick Chavez's protégé and on-air and media partner Robby LaRiviere will continue the brand along with his sister, Sandra. Both have been active collaborators in product development and innovation for the brand.

