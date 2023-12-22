Who is Nicole Franzel? Big Brother: Reindeer Games contestant's whereabouts explored

Big Brother: Reindeer Games came to a festive close recently with Nicole Franzel winning the $100,000 cash prize and adding to the Christmas cheer. Big Brother: Reindeer Games winner Nicole Franzel has previously appeared on Big Brother 16 (US) and Big Brother 22 (US). Nicole was the winner of Big Brother 18 (US).

Big Brother: Reindeer Games winner Nicole Franzel is a thirty-one-year-old boutique owner who hails from Ubly, Michigan. During her stint on Big Brother 16, Nicole was noted for her showmance with fellow contestant Hayden Voss. She managed to win the Head of the House title three times and scored wins with the Battle of the Rock twice. Nicole was eventually evicted.

Nicole made her next appearance in the house on Big Brother 18. This time she was comparatively more restrained and strategic in her approach to the game and was noted for her under-the-radar gameplay and showmance with Corey Brooks. According to Deadline, Nicole was ecstatic upon winning Big Brother: Reindeer Games and mentioned:

"I doubted myself but I’m never doing that again. I’m so excited for the grand prize, $100K, there’s no feeling like this in the entire world."

What happened in Big Brother: Reindeer Games finale episode?

As the finale dawned upon Big Brother: Reindeer Games, all the four finalists including Nicole, Taylor, Xavier, and Frankie got ready to try their luck at winning one more time on the show.

Big Brother 23 winner Tiffany met them as one of Santa's Elves and acquainted them with the workings of the final episode, which was supposed to include two semi-final challenges that would decide upon the two finalists who would head to the ultimate showdown.

For the Naughty and Nice challenge, the players were instructed to search through Santa's Lodge. The goal was to examine the paintings hanging on the walls and identify the forged examples from among the entire catalog. Santa's mischievous elves had switched a few original paintings with fake ones beforehand to spice things up.

Xavier spotted the forgery fairly easily and won the challenge, choosing Nicole as his first semi-final opponent. Nicole had a disadvantage to start thirty seconds after Xavier. The first semi-final required Nicole and Xavier to repair enormous nutcrackers by vertically arranging wooden equipment to make them functional.

Nicole's strategy of arranging the gears from the bottom up and the top down won her the challenge and secured one of the two spots in Santa's Showdown. In the second semi-final, Frankie and Taylor were pitted against each other in a contest that required them to use a big slingshot and knock down images of naughty elves. Taylor eventually won.

The final challenge on Big Brother: Reindeer Games had three parts - the first required retrieving the Magical Mistletoe, the second called for freeing the Ancient Antlers from a maze, and the third involved stacking pieces of the Sacred Snowflake.

In the first challenge, Taylor quickly built up a lead by reaching the top of the tree. She then used her advantage of height to retrieve the mistletoe. The second challenge proved to be quite a task for both the contestants as the vertical maze had moving parts. Once again, Taylor managed to finish first.

During the third challenge, both Taylor and Nicole tried their best to stack four bags of puzzle pieces to form a large snowflake. Following a nail-biting showdown which lasted until the very end, Nicole managed to finish first and ended up as the champion.