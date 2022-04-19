Who are Nikki Leonti, Ryan Edgar, and Melissa Polinar? Meet musicians behind 100 Day Dream Home theme song

Home renovation experts Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, the hosts of 100 Day Dream Home, had planned something unique for season 3 of their HGTV show. The fan-favorite husband-wife real estate couple called upon TikTok and Instagram to write and compose original theme songs for their new 10-episode season of 100 Day Dream Home.

One selected song will premiere before each episode of season 3. On episode 9, airing on April 18, 2022, the show will feature theme music by The Edgar Family Band starring husband-wife Ryan Edgar, Nikki Leonti, and writer Melissa Polinar.

According to the official description of the show:

Impressed by the work the Kleinschmidts did on a sibling's home, an expecting couple knows who to call for their own 100-day build; while Mika blends his dark style with her airy nature, Brian must keep construction on track before the baby arrives.

All About Nikki Leonti, Ryan Edgar, and Melissa Polinar on 100 Day Dream Home

In the upcoming episode of 100 Day Dream Home, titled Family Referral, the show will play the theme song from The Edgar Family Band starring husband-wife Ryan Edgar and Nikki Leonti alongside writer Melissa Polinar. The trio last appeared on America’s Got Talent.

Nikki Leonti

Singer of contemporary Christian music, actress and composer Nikki Leonti is best known for her work in Killers, The Dictator, and Ice Age 5: Collision Course. She has lent her vocals as a backing singer to artists such as Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Demi Lovato and Amy Grant among others.

She has also contributed her talent to Fox's hit show Glee, American Idol, The Voice, CW's Oh Sit, and many others. She has also had success with many Disney TV shows and movies.

Leonti married Ryan Edgar on November 6, 2014. The couple are parents to daughter Jaslyn Edga. The singer was previously married to Aaron Dame and Ryan Gingerich.

Ryan Edgar

Like his wife, Edgar is also connected to Christian music. Hailing from Toluca Lake, California, The Edgar Family Band was founded on January 16, 2015, featuring Nikki Leonti-Edgar, Ryan Edgar, and Jaslyn Edgar.

He has penned songs for TobyMac, Chris August, Jamie Grace, and Gateway Worship and has performed with some of the most renowned pop icons ranging from Prince to Stevie Wonder.

He has even worked on Grammy-winning projects with Toby Mac, Israel Houghton, and Kirk Franklin.

Melissa Polinar

The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and artist, Melissa Polinar, began uploading her videos on YouTube in 2008 and instantly became a hit. Post this, she has successfully released two albums and many singles.

The Asian-American has also collaborated with artists like India.Arie, Jeese Barrera and Josiah Bell. She opened for India.Arie’s The Worthy Tour in 2019. She has even worked with David Ryan Harris, Tony Lucca, Ernie Halter, Adam Levy among others. In 2019, she released a joint EP with longtime friends Jeremy Passion and Gabe Bondoc, called Thankful.

100 Day Dream Home, which premiered on February 21, 2022, will now play their cover song at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV on Monday. The new season will also be available to stream on Discovery plus.

Edited by Suchitra