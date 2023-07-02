Who is Niko Khale? All about Keyshia Cole's ex-boyfriend as he recovers from stabbing incident

American singer Keyshia Cole's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Niko Khale, revealed that he was gravely injured in a stabbing incident. On July 2, the 27-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of himself, one of which featured him lying on a hospital bed.

In the caption, Khale revealed that he was stabbed in his chest and arm which led to his lungs being "punctured and collapsed." He also shared that his diaphragm was also ruptured.

"They had to cut my stomach open and put a tube in my chest so I could breathe. By the grace of God today I’m back on my feet and I am breathing on my own."

The pictures in the series also featured Niko Khale posing with his family members, smiling, seemingly after recovering. The last photo shows Niko Khale sitting in a wheelchair and smiling as he posed with the hospital staff.

The singer did not reveal any more details about the incident, when, and how it happened. However, his well-wishers and admirers prayed for his speedy recovery.

All you need to know about Niko Khale

Born on October 17, 1995, Niko Khale is an Instagram personality and singer, best known for his September 2017 song, Pretty Boy Floyd. He is a native of Washington, D.C., but his family moved to North Carolina soon after.

As per news outlet LastFM, Hale was featured on Nelly Furtado’s 2012 track, The Spirit Indestructible, and is also known for his songs like Truth Is and Something Changed About You.

In 2008, he garnered the attention of music producer Rodney Jerkins after sharing a bunch of covers and freestyles on his Myspace profile. He worked under his guidance for several years.

Khale was known as "Ace Primo" for many years due to his MySpace handle, but soon changed his name while working under Jerkins because he wanted to leave a legacy behind.

“I’m in a different place now. Where things like accomplishments and leaving a legacy behind matter to me. I want all my accomplishments and contributions to hip hop and society in general to be tied to my name. I always will always be Primo in the streets but Niko Khalé is who I am…that’s my birth given. I want the world to know me for me not an alias.”

Khale was also in the limelight for his personal life. In 2018, Niko Hale went public with his relationship with singer Keyshia Cole. The duo share one son, Tobias Khale, who was born in 2019.

The duo broke up but Tobias regularly appears on his father's Instagram handle. While fatherhood for Niko was for the first time, Cole was already a mother to Daniel Gibson Jr., whom she shares with her ex-husband and NBA star, Daniel Gibson.

Khale and Cole also faced severe backlash over their age difference. While Hale is 27, Keyshia is 41 which makes the latter 14 years older than him. The duo broke up in 2020 after rumors started circulating about their split.

In October of that year, Niko Khale confirmed the news of their breakup while responding to a fan's remark on his status with Cole.

Poll : 0 votes