Who is Noelle Sucks? Olivia Rodrigo accused of stealing SNL performance concept as TikTok comparison goes viral 

On Saturday, December 9, American singer, songwriter, and actress Olivia Rodrigo was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL) where she performed her 2023 hit song all-american b*tch, as reported by the Daily Caller.

As part of the SNL gig, Olivia Rodrigo sat at a tea table, with cakes and pastries and made her own tea, following which she sang her number. However, she was accused by fellow musician Noelle Sucks of plagiarism.

In a TikTok video, Noelle alleged that the entire performance concept was stolen from her previous gig and even supported her accusation with a video of her performance that resembled Rodrigo’s. She later posted the same on her Instagram.

In the wake of this controversy, the identity of Noelle Sucks has caught the attention of the audience.

Everything you need to know about Noelle Sucks, Olivia Rodrigo’s accuser

According to Buzz Bands LA, Noelle Sucks, whose original name is Noelle Denton is a Los Angeles-based independent singer and songwriter who specializes in a hybrid range of music including alternative pop, emo-pop, and indie-rock, among others.

She began her music career in 2019 but rose to fame three years later after releasing her two EPs, Songs You Brush Your Teeth to and Out of Orbit. The video from the latter titled Living Room of My Head became viral, following which she became the first artist signed by Graveboy Records, owned by Emo Nite founders TJ Petracca and Morgan Freed.

The media source also stated that Noelle Sucks attended film school before joining the music industry. This year, she released her hit number, Ugly Ugly, in collaboration with writer-producer Joel Ferber. The video was a joint effort from her and cinematographer Matt Richardson.

As part of her interview with Shout Out LA, Noelle Sucks said that she was more of a visual artist and focused on music video concepts, edits, production design, promo shoots, social media plans, ads, artwork, and more.

Exploring the Olivia Rodrigo versus Noelle Sucks controversy

Over the weekend, Olivia Rodrigo made her second appearance (after 2022) on Saturday Night Live. There she performed her 2023 hit track all-american b*tch but gave the performance an SNL touch.

She donned a pink collared dress and was seen seated at a table full of pastries and cakes laid out. Afterward, she picked up the mic and sang the song with a smirk on her face. Following this, she shattered a glass with her hands, tossed some cakes around, and finally smeared the red frosting on her face and body.

While her fans and the SNL audience enjoyed the performance, alternative pop star Noelle Sucks accused her of plagiarism. She posted a clip on TikTok, the caption of which read as follows:

“love u @Olivia Rodrigo, but ur team stole my brain on this one.”

As part of her TikTok video, Noelle Sucks also posted Olivia Rodrigo’s SNL performance clip on one side and her own clip on the other. The latter showed her sitting at a cake-laden table, drinking tea, and surrounded by background dancers pounding the setup.

Noelle also added on her TikTok post that she reached out to Tarik Mikou, the creative director for Olivia Rodrigo’s SNL gig but has so far not received any response.

“I conceptualized, produced, directed, styled, set designed, prop designed, and edited this video,” Noelle claimed.

Sucks also said that her friends commented on Mikou’s Instagram post of the performance and pointed out the similarities. However, the latter restricted the comment section.

She also demanded that credit be given to her or suggested that they hire her for the gig next time. Not only that, but she said that it was her “dream job” to work with the likes of Olivia and appear on big productions like SNL, but she was now skeptical about taking that step.

According to the Daily Beast, this is not the first time Olivia Rodrigo has been accused of copyright infringement. Earlier, netizens claimed that Rodrigo allegedly ripped off Paramore and Miley Cyrus with regard to melody and tone.