Who is O’Shay Lolley from Hell's Kitchen 2022 (season 21)? Chef has cooked for US President Joe Biden

Hell's Kitchen is set to return with another fiery season, and this time around, it’s the Battle of the Ages. The competing contestants in season 21 will be divided into groups based on their age. The popular chef, Gordon Ramsay, is back to judge the show and see who survives hell and comes out on top in the long-running reality show.

One of the contestants set to compete in the FOX show is O’Shay Lolley, a chef who once cooked for US President Biden.

The show will premiere on September 29, at 8 pm ET on FOX.

Hell's Kitchen contestant O’Shay Lolley enjoys cooking Jamaican food

The 42-year-old chef set to compete in Hell’s Kitchen has cooked for many famous personalities, including President Biden. He appeared on the BOREDinDE Podcast and spoke about his culinary journey. As a child, he would experiment with leftover food and would often mix two dishes together to create something new.

Lolley, later on, enrolled in The Arts Institute of Philadelphia and earned himself a bachelor’s degree in Culinary Sciences. Speaking about his education, he said:

"Culinary sciences teaches you a lot of stuff that you don’t need or use."

While the upcoming Hell's Kitchen contestant doesn’t have a favorite dish, he often finds himself cooking Jamaican food. When asked about eating at restaurants, he said that sometimes if he doesn’t like the food, he still eats it. However, he confessed that there are times when his arrogance as a chef surfaces.

He further added that when establishments find out that he’s a chef, they try to give him a free meal.

He said:

"I don’t want a free meal, as a restaurateur myself, I don’t want to take away from you."

Chef Lolley believes in giving back to the community and last year, he taught young children how to cook at Reed Refuge Center. During the workshop, the chef taught these kids to prepare meals while taking safety measures so they don’t injure themselves.

He said that he grew up with a gas burner, which can cause accidents if not handled correctly. Through his workshop, he aimed to teach the kids how to sustain and cook for themselves if their parents or guardians aren’t around.

More about Hell's Kitchen season 21

Hell's Kitchen is set to divide 18 contestants into teams based on their age and the pressure is on. Will the seasoned chefs have an edge over the comparatively less experienced chefs, or will the newbies steal the show?

The synopsis of the show reads:

"The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL’S KITCHEN winner."

The show is set to air on September 29 at 8 pm ET and all Hell's Kitchen episodes will be available to stream on Hulu a day after they release.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far