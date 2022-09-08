Who are Richard McCurdy and Sharon Sprung? All about the artists who painted the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama

Former American President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama unveiled their official White House portraits in a formal ceremony. This marked their first joint return to the building since their tenure ended in 2017.

On September 7, current President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the couple, whose portraits will be hanging in the White House for years to come. The portraits did spark a contrast with other former presidents since Barack Obama was the first black President of America.

President Biden said:

"Barack and Michelle, welcome home. Welcome home."

The portrait of the former president was painted by artist Robert McCurdy, while that of the former first lady was made by Sharon Sprung.

In McCurdy's typical photorealistic approach, the former president is seen dressed in a black suit with a gray tie. While Michelle Obama is seen wearing a blue gown and sitting on a crimson sofa in the Red Room. Her portrait is based on photographs taken by Sprung.

All you need to know about the artists behind the Obamas' White House portrait

As mentioned earlier, the portraits of the Obamas were painted by Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung.

McCurdy, who painted Barack Obama's picture, is known for creating lifelike portraits where the subject has no expression and is standing in front of a white backdrop.

Over the years, he has painted several high-profile celebrities, ranging from the Dalai Lama to Jeff Bezos. The 44th United States president had asked McCurdy to make a portrait of him.

While talking to the White House Historical Association podcast, Robert McCurdy said:

"Obama was on the list we would have invited anyways. So when this project came up, it was just perfect because it saved us the trouble of having to ask him."

While talking about the aim of his portrait, the artist said he wanted to create an image where the subject of the painting is "the thing that happens in between the sitter and the viewer."

The artist dubbed the former president as "charming." He also revealed that the 61-year-old politician was "very present and easy to work with" when he came to his studio to get photographed for the portrait.

Robert McCurdy revealed the directions he gave the former President as he sat for the picture:

"This is the speech that everybody gets when they sit for me: To look directly into the lens. To not smile. Not gesture. And just hold into that moment, again where we're trying to extend time rather than slice it like a photograph."

Unlike McCurdy's previous work, the painter produced his painting of Obama in full secrecy, even signing a confidentiality agreement.

As for Michelle's portrait, it was New York-based artist Sharon Sprung who painted the former First Lady. Sprung specializes in figurative art and has previously painted the first female member of Congress, Jeannette Rankin. She is currently working on Patsy Mink's portrait.

While talking separately to a podcast, the artist revealed that she showed the duo some preliminary drawings done for Michelle. She also spoke about how Barack and Michelle Obama picked different pictures of their choices:

"And I found that really fascinating, but it gave me a sense of both of them, what they picked. And we talked. It was very collegial and very easy to talk with both of them."

She went on to describe the obstacles she faced after being awarded the project. This included things like shifting furniture from one room to another, and signing a confidentiality agreement that asked her to hide the portrait from the public.

The final photograph clicked was a picture of the former first lady sitting on a sofa which was eventually turned into a painting.

"I was going to do her standing to give it a certain dignity, but she doesn't need dignity. She has so much dignity that I decided to do it sitting."

Sharon revealed that Michelle's portrait took eight months to complete.

