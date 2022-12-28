Who is Olivia Nuzzi? New York Magazine reporter trolls Donald Trump after former Pres calls her 'unattractive' and 'dumb'

Journalist Olivia Nuzzi recently trolled Donald Trump on Twitter after the former U.S. president called her “unattractive” and “dumb” over a New York Magazine report.

In the article, Nuzzi claimed that several insiders revealed that members of Trump’s inner circle are allegedly turning their backs on the politician and are skeptical about his upcoming White House run.

Olivia Nuzzi also alleged that Trump now lives in Mar-a-Lago in seclusion and described his 2024 campaign as “sad, lonely, thirsty, broken, basically pretend run for reelection.”

On December 26, Trump took to his Truth Social account and responded to the article saying, “fake & corrupt news is only getting worse.” He then said that the New York Magazine was “once very good” but now its “last legs and failing.”

George Conway🌻 @gtconway3d tbh only a person completely bereft of serviceable mental faculties could describe @Olivianuzzi as "unattractive" and "dumb" tbh only a person completely bereft of serviceable mental faculties could describe @Olivianuzzi as "unattractive" and "dumb" https://t.co/K5fwFoPj2J

The former president also dubbed Nuzzi as “shaky and unattractive wack job” and “dumb as a rock.” Trump also mentioned that her story was “fake news,” her anonymous sources “does not exist” and that he is “happily fighting hard” for “great America.”

Olivia Nuzzi clapped back at Trump by trolling the politician with two images showing the president at the White House in 2017. In the photos, he can be seen looking up and pointing towards the sky to watch the solar eclipse without covering his eyes with any protection gear.

Everything to know about Olivia Nuzzi

Olivia Nuzzi is a political journalist who currently writes for New York Magazine. She serves as a Washington correspondent and covers the Donald Trump administration for the publication.

The reporter was born on January 6, 1993, in New York City to parents Kelly and John Nuzzi. Her father reportedly worked for the city’s Department of Sanitation for two decades prior to his passing in 2015.

Nuzzi grew up in the River Plaza community in Middletown, New Jersey alongside her brother, Jonathan. She studied at Middletown High School South and later enrolled in New York’s Fordham University. However, she left the institution before her graduation to accept a job offer from The Daily Beast.

The journalist reportedly began writing for triCityNews at the age of 18 and regularly contributed to the conservative blog side More Monmouth Musings. She interned in Anthony Weiner's 2013 mayoral campaign for four weeks before joining N/SFWcorp.

In one of her blogs for the site, Olivia Nuzzi opened up about her internship experience and claimed that Weiner called her and 20 other female interns “Monica” because he failed to remember their names.

The writer was highly critical of Weiner and his senior staff in her stories and was hired by the New York Daily News to write a follow-up piece about interning for Weiner.

The Daily Beast hired Olivia Nuzzi in 2014 to cover the presidential campaigns of Republican hopefuls Rand Paul and Chris Christie. During her time at the publication, the reporter wrote stories about Donald Trump’s rise as a Republican leader.

Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi Amid news about the special counsel appointed to oversee federal investigations involving Donald Trump, he focuses on what’s important: inadvertently admitting he is not a conservative in a statement attacking the National Review. Amid news about the special counsel appointed to oversee federal investigations involving Donald Trump, he focuses on what’s important: inadvertently admitting he is not a conservative in a statement attacking the National Review. https://t.co/NNsLCo46lr

In 2016, Nuzzi was named among the “16 Breakout Media Stars” of the presidential election by Politico. That same year, she was mentioned in Mediaite’s list of 25 “most influential” people in the news media.

Olivia Nuzzi has been associated with New York Magazine since 2017 and became their first ever Washington correspondent. In addition to covering the Trump administration, she also writes about Congress in the magazine and its Daily Intel blog.

What did Olivia Nuzzi write about Donald Trump?

Olivia Nuzzi claimed that sources from Donald Trump's inner circle told her the politician's magic is "gone" (Image via Getty Images)

Olivia Nuzzi recently wrote an investigative feature on Donald Trump for The New York Magazine, quoting several anonymous sources who gave an insight on the politician’s post-Presidency life and commented on his bid to run for the White House once again.

The reporter alleged that sources told her that Trump was an “isolated figure” who did not want to run for the White House, but announced his bid to “prove the haters wrong.” A former White House official and Trump loyalist allegedly told Nuzzi:

“It seems like a joke. It feels like he's going through the motions because he said he would.”

Other sources claimed that Trump mostly stays within the four walls of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, and only leaves home to play golf at his club in Doral. They also mentioned that the former president’s world has gotten “much smaller”:

“He just goes, plays golf, comes back, and f***s off. He has retreated to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago. His world has gotten much smaller. His world is so, so small.”

Another adviser allegedly told Nuzzi that Trump recently held controversial meetings with public figures like Kanye West and Nick Fuentes because he “wants the limelight”:

“He doesn't have anything else to do. What else can he do? Why did he see Kanye? He wants to be relevant and wants the limelight. He's thirsty.”

Olivia Nuzzi also wrote that an advisor who works on Trump’s ongoing campaign allegedly told her that the politician’s appeal was “gone” and that he cannot get it back in the future:

“It’s not there. In this business, you can have it and have it so hot and it can go overnight and it’s gone and you can’t get it back. I think we’re just seeing it’s gone. The magic is gone.”

Nuzzi also opened up about her discussion with the advisor while speaking to CNN, saying:

“That was an advisor speaking to me saying that the magic is gone and this person was not sure that Trump would be able to get it back.”

The writer added:

“That’s sort of the difficult thing about a campaign that is really about a personality. Even if it were to be run in a really common sense way, would it really matter if the personality that it was built around is not really on his game?”

In her article, Olivia Nuzzi also shared that she spoke to Donald Trump in an interview and the former president denied all claims made by the alleged insiders.

However, she mentioned that the politician had a “heaviness and hollowness” in his voice and that he sounded “tired and old all of a sudden.”

Twitter defends Olivia Nuzzi as Donald Trump calls out journalist

Donald Trump recently called out Olivia Nuzzi after the journalist wrote an investigative feature on the former president for New York Magazine. The politician accused Nuzzi of spreading “fake news” and dubbed her “dumb and unattractive.”

In response to Trump’s rant, Nuzzi took to Twitter to troll the former president using an image of him looking up at the solar eclipse with bare eyes. Several social media users also took to the platform to defend Nuzzi while slamming Trump over his remarks about the reporter:

Spiro’s Ghost @SpiroAgnewGhost The mentally deranged former POTUS is now visciously attacking @Olivianuzzi —who he allowed to interview him—because she reported accurately & in great detail about how his life is falling apart more by the day in every way. The mentally deranged former POTUS is now visciously attacking @Olivianuzzi—who he allowed to interview him—because she reported accurately & in great detail about how his life is falling apart more by the day in every way. https://t.co/h61axsZWxN

Dr.Aditi🌻 @aditinfinite 🏽 @angelaretail Whenever he talks about a woman who criticized him, he always insults their looks. Tells you that he thinks its the worst insult a woman could get & he values them only for looks. Right-wing trolls are same—their insults are all about weight/ looks. This is Olivia Nuzzi @angelaretail Whenever he talks about a woman who criticized him, he always insults their looks. Tells you that he thinks its the worst insult a woman could get & he values them only for looks. Right-wing trolls are same—their insults are all about weight/ looks. This is Olivia Nuzzi👇🏽 https://t.co/BIHm4ZKQBn

Kevin Farris @KevinFarris @Olivianuzzi A badge of courage to be his enemy. For the record, his “criticism” of you is dead wrong and you are the opposite of the vile, mean-spirited and absurdly wrong opinion of a vile, mean-spirited man. @Olivianuzzi A badge of courage to be his enemy. For the record, his “criticism” of you is dead wrong and you are the opposite of the vile, mean-spirited and absurdly wrong opinion of a vile, mean-spirited man. https://t.co/aXcM6Jy3dL

Yaffa Lyulka @IBelizeit This is New York Magazine's Washington correspondent #OliviaNuzzi . She's the "unattractive wack job" that Donald Trump says is "dumb as a rock." This is New York Magazine's Washington correspondent #OliviaNuzzi. She's the "unattractive wack job" that Donald Trump says is "dumb as a rock." https://t.co/CKJoRvv7MN

Linda @lewing99 @gtconway3d @Olivianuzzi He always criticizes the appearance of women who are critical to him, even someone as objectively beautiful as Ms. Nuzzi. His tired old misogyny is so tedious. @gtconway3d @Olivianuzzi He always criticizes the appearance of women who are critical to him, even someone as objectively beautiful as Ms. Nuzzi. His tired old misogyny is so tedious.

Josh Mansour @joshmansour @gtconway3d @Olivianuzzi I think it’s possible to be mentally competent and not find Olivia Nuzzi, who’s an exceptional reporter, attractive. I think what’s problematic is her looks, good, bad or indifferent, being a topic of conversation when it comes to her work, when it isn’t for men. She’s fantastic! @gtconway3d @Olivianuzzi I think it’s possible to be mentally competent and not find Olivia Nuzzi, who’s an exceptional reporter, attractive. I think what’s problematic is her looks, good, bad or indifferent, being a topic of conversation when it comes to her work, when it isn’t for men. She’s fantastic!

Paul Goldsmith @altonido1 @gtconway3d @Olivianuzzi He sees the article as a reject of himself by the pretty reporter and narcissists' cannot handle rejection. They go thermonuclear to destroy the person who rejected them. If I can't have it, nobody else can. This is the narcissist creed. @gtconway3d @Olivianuzzi He sees the article as a reject of himself by the pretty reporter and narcissists' cannot handle rejection. They go thermonuclear to destroy the person who rejected them. If I can't have it, nobody else can. This is the narcissist creed.

Egalitarianism Can Bring Peace @JohnLukeSam1 Trump fumes at Oliva Nuzzi:

The reporter was a shaky & unattractive wack job, known as tough but dumb as a rock, who actually wrote a decent story about me a long ago. Her name, Olivia Nuzzi.



Nuzzi is beautiful & an absolutely brilliant writer. Just look at her & read her. Trump fumes at Oliva Nuzzi:The reporter was a shaky & unattractive wack job, known as tough but dumb as a rock, who actually wrote a decent story about me a long ago. Her name, Olivia Nuzzi.Nuzzi is beautiful & an absolutely brilliant writer. Just look at her & read her. https://t.co/8TqUNbALIE

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Donald Trump will further respond to Olivia Nuzzi’s Twitter post in the days to come.

