Who is Olivia Nuzzi? New York Magazine reporter trolls Donald Trump after former Pres calls her 'unattractive' and 'dumb'

Journalist Olivia Nuzzi recently trolled Donald Trump on Twitter after the former U.S. president called her “unattractive” and “dumb” over a New York Magazine report.
In the article, Nuzzi claimed that several insiders revealed that members of Trump’s inner circle are allegedly turning their backs on the politician and are skeptical about his upcoming White House run.
Olivia Nuzzi also alleged that Trump now lives in Mar-a-Lago in seclusion and described his 2024 campaign as “sad, lonely, thirsty, broken, basically pretend run for reelection.”
On December 26, Trump took to his Truth Social account and responded to the article saying, “fake & corrupt news is only getting worse.” He then said that the New York Magazine was “once very good” but now its “last legs and failing.”
The former president also dubbed Nuzzi as “shaky and unattractive wack job” and “dumb as a rock.” Trump also mentioned that her story was “fake news,” her anonymous sources “does not exist” and that he is “happily fighting hard” for “great America.”
Olivia Nuzzi clapped back at Trump by trolling the politician with two images showing the president at the White House in 2017. In the photos, he can be seen looking up and pointing towards the sky to watch the solar eclipse without covering his eyes with any protection gear.
Everything to know about Olivia Nuzzi
Olivia Nuzzi is a political journalist who currently writes for New York Magazine. She serves as a Washington correspondent and covers the Donald Trump administration for the publication.
The reporter was born on January 6, 1993, in New York City to parents Kelly and John Nuzzi. Her father reportedly worked for the city’s Department of Sanitation for two decades prior to his passing in 2015.
Nuzzi grew up in the River Plaza community in Middletown, New Jersey alongside her brother, Jonathan. She studied at Middletown High School South and later enrolled in New York’s Fordham University. However, she left the institution before her graduation to accept a job offer from The Daily Beast.
The journalist reportedly began writing for triCityNews at the age of 18 and regularly contributed to the conservative blog side More Monmouth Musings. She interned in Anthony Weiner's 2013 mayoral campaign for four weeks before joining N/SFWcorp.
In one of her blogs for the site, Olivia Nuzzi opened up about her internship experience and claimed that Weiner called her and 20 other female interns “Monica” because he failed to remember their names.
The writer was highly critical of Weiner and his senior staff in her stories and was hired by the New York Daily News to write a follow-up piece about interning for Weiner.
The Daily Beast hired Olivia Nuzzi in 2014 to cover the presidential campaigns of Republican hopefuls Rand Paul and Chris Christie. During her time at the publication, the reporter wrote stories about Donald Trump’s rise as a Republican leader.
In 2016, Nuzzi was named among the “16 Breakout Media Stars” of the presidential election by Politico. That same year, she was mentioned in Mediaite’s list of 25 “most influential” people in the news media.
Olivia Nuzzi has been associated with New York Magazine since 2017 and became their first ever Washington correspondent. In addition to covering the Trump administration, she also writes about Congress in the magazine and its Daily Intel blog.
What did Olivia Nuzzi write about Donald Trump?
Olivia Nuzzi recently wrote an investigative feature on Donald Trump for The New York Magazine, quoting several anonymous sources who gave an insight on the politician’s post-Presidency life and commented on his bid to run for the White House once again.
The reporter alleged that sources told her that Trump was an “isolated figure” who did not want to run for the White House, but announced his bid to “prove the haters wrong.” A former White House official and Trump loyalist allegedly told Nuzzi:
“It seems like a joke. It feels like he's going through the motions because he said he would.”
Other sources claimed that Trump mostly stays within the four walls of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, and only leaves home to play golf at his club in Doral. They also mentioned that the former president’s world has gotten “much smaller”:
“He just goes, plays golf, comes back, and f***s off. He has retreated to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago. His world has gotten much smaller. His world is so, so small.”
Another adviser allegedly told Nuzzi that Trump recently held controversial meetings with public figures like Kanye West and Nick Fuentes because he “wants the limelight”:
“He doesn't have anything else to do. What else can he do? Why did he see Kanye? He wants to be relevant and wants the limelight. He's thirsty.”
Olivia Nuzzi also wrote that an advisor who works on Trump’s ongoing campaign allegedly told her that the politician’s appeal was “gone” and that he cannot get it back in the future:
“It’s not there. In this business, you can have it and have it so hot and it can go overnight and it’s gone and you can’t get it back. I think we’re just seeing it’s gone. The magic is gone.”
Nuzzi also opened up about her discussion with the advisor while speaking to CNN, saying:
“That was an advisor speaking to me saying that the magic is gone and this person was not sure that Trump would be able to get it back.”
The writer added:
“That’s sort of the difficult thing about a campaign that is really about a personality. Even if it were to be run in a really common sense way, would it really matter if the personality that it was built around is not really on his game?”
In her article, Olivia Nuzzi also shared that she spoke to Donald Trump in an interview and the former president denied all claims made by the alleged insiders.
However, she mentioned that the politician had a “heaviness and hollowness” in his voice and that he sounded “tired and old all of a sudden.”
Twitter defends Olivia Nuzzi as Donald Trump calls out journalist
Donald Trump recently called out Olivia Nuzzi after the journalist wrote an investigative feature on the former president for New York Magazine. The politician accused Nuzzi of spreading “fake news” and dubbed her “dumb and unattractive.”
In response to Trump’s rant, Nuzzi took to Twitter to troll the former president using an image of him looking up at the solar eclipse with bare eyes. Several social media users also took to the platform to defend Nuzzi while slamming Trump over his remarks about the reporter:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Donald Trump will further respond to Olivia Nuzzi’s Twitter post in the days to come.