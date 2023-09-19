Who is Olivier Rousteing? Everything about Balmain’s creative director as he claims pieces stolen ahead of Paris Fashion Week SS24

Olivier Rousteing, Balmain's celebrated creative director, found himself amidst an unforeseen calamity ahead of the upcoming Paris Fashion Week. Sadly enough, the garments designed for the anticipated showcase of Balmain at the event were reported missing after a delivery truck was hijacked.

The truck was transporting the pieces from an airport to Balmain's HQ. The theft, reportedly, caused the brand loss of 50 meticulously crafted looks.

Despite this theft and the huge loss Rousteing has faced, he assures that the show, scheduled for September 27 near the iconic Eiffel Tower, will proceed as planned.

Balmain is yet to reveal the collection's pricing. However, this unfortunate incident has definitely intensified anticipation for its release.

Olivier Rousteing's Instagram revelation of the pieces stolen ahead of Paris Fashion Week SS24

Unfortunate incidents, rather accidents, have no timing and effect they leave on people are often devastating. On Instagram, where Olivier Rousteing commands a following of a staggering 9.8 million, he chose to share the disheartening news of the hijacking incident.

His post, rendered in stark black-and-white, vividly communicated the weight of the upsetting news about the hijacking. He had reportedly shared his morning optimism, which was quickly overshadowed by the theft of 50 Balmain pieces during a delivery.

At the same time, he said he felt relieved that the driver was unharmed and in good health.

Furthermore, he expressed the dedication and effort that had gone into the collection for the Paris Fashion Week and how his team were determined to recover from this setback.

His concluding remarks on the post emphasized how his team members show determination and unity, insisting that they would not be defeated by this incident.

Olivier Rousteing is the creative genius behind Balmain

Globally renowned as the creative genius behind Balmain, Olivier Rousteing initiated his illustrious career with Roberto Cavalli. He rose to fame when he was appointed the creative director of Cavalli's women's ready-to-wear collection.

It was his Midas touch that played a vital role in raising Balmain to an ultimate social media success with the presence of A-List celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Beyoncé.

This accomplishment made Balmain the foremost French label to amass over a million followers on Instagram.

In a strategic move in 2022, Rousteing inked a deal with the Creative Artists Agency. This venture aims to amalgamate entertainment and pop culture facets, augmenting his dynamic role as Balmain's creative director.

Balmain’s collection to be presented at Paris Fashion Week SS24 (Image via Getty)

Olivier Rousteing has undeniably transformed the Balmain brand since taking the helm in 2011. The innovative approach and excellence Olivier has shown, along with his strong connections in the entertainment industry, has made the reputation of his brand international.

This sad incident of theft has undoubtedly been a setback. But Rousteing's resolve and Balmain's remarkable history will ensure that the Paris Fashion Week showcase remains an unimaginable sight.

With the response of his fans and admirers, it's clear that the support he has received to date is beyond fashion.