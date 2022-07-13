Who is ORyan? Rapper responds as jumping jacks twitter video sparks memefest 

Singer Omarion’s younger brother ORyan Omir Browner is trending across social media platforms after one of his explicit videos got leaked.

The content was posted on an adult website which requires a subscription of $12 each month. Though it is easy to believe that the video is protected on the website, the clip has been circulated across social media which left netizens flabbergasted.

In the video that is now going viral, ORyan can be seen baring it all as he does jumping jacks.

Everything to know about the singer

Like his elder brother, ORyan has also become a popular musician in his own right. The 35-year-old is best known for his tracks Take It Slow, She Loves The Club and She’s My Queen.

The California native was born on February 12, 1987 to Leslie Burrell and Trent Grandberry. He has six siblings, three sisters and three brothers, one of whom is Omari Ishmael Grandberry, popularly known as Omarion.

It seems like music flows in the bloodline. The celebrity in question released his first album in 2004 which catered to a young audience. Since then, he has also made a few guest appearances in television shows and movies. He was seen in Dr Dolittle 3 and was also a part of his ex-girlfriend Jhene Aiko's music video for Spotless Mind.

The singer was expected to release another album in 2011 titled Ocean’s O but the status of it is still unknown. It is worth noting that his single Take it Slow still managed to peak.

ORyan has several tattoos and among them is the logo of the legendary band The Rolling Stones. The logo was reportedly inspired by the image of the Hindu Goddess Kali.

Netizens react to ORyan’s viral video

Once they were over being flabbergasted by the video, internet users found it hilarious that the private video was leaked. Fellow singer Jhene Aiko also began trending as soon as the former started making headlines.

While one might expect her recent pregnancy announcement to be a trending topic, that was not the case. People dragged the Triggered singer into the conversation as she and ORyan dated between 2005 and 2008. The two even had a child together, named Namiko Love, who is 14 years old. The reason behind their split remains unknown.

Jhene Aiko is now building a family with rapper Big Sean, who she has been in an on-and-off relationship with since 2016.

A rep for Aiko confirmed with People magazine:

“The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter.”

Meanwhile, ORyan's followers took to Twitter, roasting the singer and expressing interest in viewing the explicit material.

A few hysterical tweets read:

THE BOSS 💋 @iamshebyshay #oryan I definitely did run to twitter to see that video I definitely did run to twitter to see that video 😂 #oryan https://t.co/9vAdCdZpm7

Some Twitter users said that certain people on Twitter are looking for the singer's video for "research purposes." Meanwhile, others said that Jhene "sure knows how to pick 'em."

🥶 @_BadTingzs cause Babyyy🥵 Me looking at ORyan nudescause Babyyy🥵 Me looking at ORyan nudes😩😁 cause Babyyy🥵 https://t.co/7fCAeDAFhw

Other users simply used GIFs to express their thoughts about the leaked video, even as some commented on what they saw in the video.

HoodBarbie 👯‍♀️ @RoyaltyJaee Why is oryan Johnson so pink 🤌🏽 Why is oryan Johnson so pink 🤌🏽 https://t.co/Sjx7qdPkMS

Singer responds to video leak

The singer subtly acknowledged the video being leaked across social media platforms.

He took to Twitter and wrote:

“Officially in club cringe this wasn’t meant to be taken or received this way”

O’RYAN O’RYAN @sonnieoryan this wasn’t meant to be taken or received this way Officially in club cringethis wasn’t meant to be taken or received this way Officially in club cringe 😅 this wasn’t meant to be taken or received this way https://t.co/mzG4BsrOuR

The musician also shared a funny clip of Ice Cube with John Witherspoon. In the clip, the latter's character asks the former's character, “How the hell you get fired on your day off.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far