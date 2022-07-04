"50 years ago to the day my dad first saw the Rolling Stones, here we are watching them in Hyde Park" - Alexis Ohanian on attending concert with wife Serena Williams 

American tennis icon Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, a tech entrepreneur, were present at a concert featuring The Rolling Stones in London on Sunday.

The couple shared a few photographs from the grand event on social media, with Ohanian revealing how his father attended a concert with the same band five decades ago.

"50 years ago to the day my dad first saw @therollingstones at RFK (Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium). Here we are watching them in Hyde Park. Wow," Ohanian wrote.

Alexis Ohanian posted on his Instagram stories

The Rolling Stones, an English rock band, is celebrating its 60th anniversary and is one of the most popular bands in the world.

Tennis fans were hoping to see Serena Williams join Wimbledon's Centre Court celebrations on Sunday, where most of the champions assembled. The Centre Court, which opened in 1922, completed its 100-year anniversary and before the scheduled matches, the All England Club organized a ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

The champions who graced the occasion included John McEnroe, Sue Barker, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Goran Ivanisevic, Martina Hingis, Pat Cash, Venus Williams, Bjorn Borg, Stefan Edberg, Billie Jean King, John Newcombe, Jan Kodes, Lleyton Hewitt, Ann Jones, Margaret Court, Conchita Martinez, Chris Evert, Rod Laver, Stan Smith, Angela Mortimer, Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova, Marion Bartoli, and Simona Halep.

Serena Williams hints at playing US Open

Serena Williams after her first-round loss at Wimbledon

Serena Williams' highly anticipated comeback to the top level was halted by France's Harmony Tan in the first round of Wimbledon as the American lost 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) in three hours and 10 minutes. This was Williams' first singles match in 52 weeks, her last being the 2021 Wimbledon first-round, where she retired mid-match after injuring her leg.

speaking at a press conference after the match, the 23-time Grand Slam champion stated that there was "lots of motivation" to play at the US Open since that was where she won her first Major title in 1999.

"Maybe tomorrow I could have given more. Maybe a week ago I could have given more. But today was what I could do. At some point you have to be able to be OK with that. I mean, when you're at home, especially in New York, and the US Open, that being the first place I've won a Grand Slam in 1999, is something that's always super special. There's definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home," Williams said.

