Who owns Skinwalker Ranch? All about Brandon Fugal ahead of History documentary's season 3 premiere

Skinwalker Ranch, one of the most highly mysterious and bizarre places on the planet, was a secret for a long period of time with many people without any knowledge about it.

The HISTORY Channel documentary series, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, has unfolded the the mindblowing mysteries of the Skinwalker Ranch in front of the entire world. The series is all set to return with its third season on May 3, 2022, at 10 pm. ET/PT, on the HISTORY Channel.

A synopsis shared by HISTORY regarding the show's Season 3 reads:

"With full, unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hotspots of paranormal and UAP-related activities on earth, season three of “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” follows the accredited team of scientists, researchers, and experts as they push their experiments beyond anything that has been done on the ranch before."

Without further delay, let's dive deep and find out about the mysterious owner of the fascinating Ranch, Brandon Fugal, before Season 3 of the HISTORY documentary show airs.

Learn all about the Skinwalker Ranch owner before Season 3 of the HISTORY docuseries premieres

Who is Brandon Fugal?

Reportedly, Brandon Fugal, a wealthy businessman and a prominent figure in Utah, has been the owner of the highly-fascinating ranch since he purchased the place in 2016.

Fugal is also the owner and chairman of the biggest commercial Utah real estate enterprise. Before merging with Colliers International, Brandon was co-founder and owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors. He is a millionaire investor in quite a lot of modern-age technology. He owns a really unique car and has Aero Dynamic Jets.

From his childhood, Fugal was extremely fascinated and curious about the mysteries of the unknown realm, the realm of the supernatural. Reportedly, Brandon bought the mysterious ranch in 2016 from Robert Bigelow, the aerospace tycoon.

He purchased it so that he could study and investigate the blindsiding and unexplainable bizarre phenomena that have been reported to be happening on the ranch for over two centuries.

According to reports, Brandon Fugal's net worth is somewhere between $300 million and $500 million. His undeniable efforts have turned Colliers International into one of the highest-ranked companies in the world of real estate.

The company is exceedingly taken as one of the most respected and significant firms in the US, and Fugal has grabbed several high-profile clients, including Charles Schwab & Co, Inc., The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Workers Compensation Fund, and Novell Inc.

In an interview, Brandon Fugal said:

"Find something to be an expert at, and do whatever it takes to know more about your topic than anyone else on the planet. My dad also gave me incredible advice: "Have you done any good in the world today?” He passed away this fall, and his words are more important to me than ever before."

Hence, it is quite evident that, the owner of the fascinating Ranch, Brandon Fugal, has quite an interesting personality. Season 3 of the docuseries will reportedly feature Brandon Fugal.

Don't forget to watch The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 3, arriving this May 3, 2022, on the HISTORY Channel.

