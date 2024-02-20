Who is Pack Drumline? Meet the runner-up from America's Got Talent: Fantasy League

Running close to the winners, The Ramadhani Brothers, was Pack Drumline, a percussion group, which bagged the runners-up title, in the finale episode of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, which aired on February 19, on NBC.

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Pack Drumline started out as an after-school program in 2014, which targeted at-risk youth. Their initial performances at local events helped them build the showmanship they came to be known for. The group, which started out from the small town of Bolingbrook, Illinois, performed for years before they broke out on AGT.

Pack Drumline's journey to winning the runner-up title at America's Got Talent: Fantasy League

Founded by Perry Dontae, Pack Drumline had the power to control the crowd with their thrill-filled percussion skills and new-age choreography, perfected through years of perseverance. Perry's motive was to integrate less privileged youth into the group and give them a purpose. Before their Qualifier performance, Perry noted:

"A lot of the students that we took in, like these guys, some homeless, some were just not in the best situation. So we spent all our time, our energy, and resources on drumming."

He continued:

"We worked for like 3 years making no money."

The group slowly started exposing themselves at public events and parades, which resulted in new members coming in, who incorporated stunts and other visual treats. They got their first taste of fame on AGT season 17.

After securing a spot in the semi-finals on season 17, Pack Drumline got a chance to make a guest appearance with the Lakers, and also bagged a North American Tour for the year 2023-24, alongside a Las Vegas residency.

In America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Pack Drumline became one of the only two contestants who got to the finals without the Golden Buzzer. This means they got there solely based on audience vote, a testament to their ability to enchant.

In the semi-finals of the America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Pack Drumline used trash cans and barrels as drums, to give the famous song Panda their own rendition. That remarkable performance got a standing ovation from all four judges, and the audience, which green-lit their way to the finals.

Their finale performance on Light Em Up set new standards and had the audience, clapping and hooting. The immaculate synchronization, rhythmic stunts, and perfect take on music left the viewers wanting more, helping them slide right into the Top 5, and making their mentor Simon proud.

What the judges had to say about Pack Drumline's finale performance on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League

Howie was speechless and praised their drumming skills and their choreography, saying:

"You added fire… I can’t imagine anybody not enjoying this."

Heidi acknowledged the fact that they made it to the finale without the Golden Buzzer:

"And out of really only two acts you made it all by yourself here because you are that good. You guys are fantastic and you deserve this."

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League debut judge Mel B appreciated their coordination and flawless execution, noting:

"Nobody stepped the foot wrong. Nobody lost their sticks. You were on fire. You are brilliant."

At last, Perry Dontae, in an emotional speech, gave credit to his group, saying that despite going through different hardships. like the loss of a family member, financial hardships, job losses, etc, they never broke their consistency.

America's Got Talent season 19 is expected to drop in its usual summer slot.