Who was Paige Rice? GoFundMe page nears £30,000 as Jack Grealish pays tribute to 22-year-old who died in tragic car accident  

22-year-old social media influencer Paige Rice tragically died in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday, on October 17, after her boyfriend’s Audi S3 car collided with a taxi. The horrific event took place in the Queensway tunnel at Liverpool at 12:25 am.

Her boyfriend who was present with her survived the fatal accident, but Rice unfortunately passed away. The taxi driver, who was in his 40s is reportedly in a serious condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. Rice was not driving the car when the incident took place.

Rice boasted over 18k followers on Instagram. Her mother Claire described her as:

“The most beautiful girl, with the biggest smile, a contagious laugh and heart of gold.”

Following the fatal accident, the Manchester City football star Jack Grealish took to his Instagram stories, posting a picture of her with “RIP Paige” written in it. He also donated £5,000 towards a fundraiser created following Rice’s death.

Who is Paige Rice, the influencer who died in a car accident?

The 22-year-old influencer was from Marston Green. Paige Rice was selling cars and working as a nail technician at the time of her death.

Her mother Claire recalled that she and Rice had recently talked about death and how the latter would like to be remembered.

Claire took to social media announcing the tragic news to their family and friends. She wrote:

"words can not describe how broken I am as her mum. I'm overwhelmed by the love being shown. If you were a friend of Paige she would love you with all she's got and she would be there in an instant if you ever needed her. She lived life to its fullest. She had big dreams, and Paige always made things happen. Her drive to succeed was inspirational.”

She continued:

“Paige has been my rock recently, I can barely breath right now, and I don't know how to carry on. My house is quiet, and all I want is to talk to her one last time. Time is so precious and we never know when our time is up. Love each other and tell each other.”

Rice studied at the Valentine Theatre School in Birmingham to pursue her love for dancing before shifting gears to becoming a makeup artist when she was just 15-years-old.

Police are investigating the tragic accident

Merseyside Police are currently conducting an investigation to uncover more details regarding the accident. Matrix Inspector Mark Worrell said in a statement:

“I would ask anyone who saw anything prior to the collision which could assist our enquiries to get in touch. It is believed that prior to entering the tunnel, the Audi had been in collision with another vehicle on the Hunter Street roundabout. We are currently examining a number of lines of enquiry.

Many Twitter users took to the social media platform to pay tribute to the late social media influencer. Some tweets read:

Ow @O_dally Rip Paige rice , real legend Rip Paige rice , real legend

liv @oliviar_xo Rip Paige Rice 🌹 Loosing a family member to a car accident was indescribable- it hurts me so much when it happens to other families 😢😢😢 Rip Paige Rice 🌹 Loosing a family member to a car accident was indescribable- it hurts me so much when it happens to other families 😢😢😢

SHANNON @sh4nnnstyl3r When god took you back he sang, Hallelujah Your Home 🕊🤍 RIP Paige Rice x When god took you back he sang, Hallelujah Your Home 🕊🤍 RIP Paige Rice x

Ke @Kela96_ May God rest Paige Rice’s soul 🙏♥️🕊 May God rest Paige Rice’s soul 🙏♥️🕊

A GoFundMe page has been created by Charlie Millard in remembrance of Rice. The fundraiser was created to cover funeral expenses and to help the family during the difficult time. The page had amassed over £28,502 at the time of writing this article.

