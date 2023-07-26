Who was Pamela Blair? Tributes pour in as Emmy nominee and Soap star dies aged 73

Actress and singer Pamela Blair recently passed away from a long illness on July 23, 2023, at the age of 73. Blair was known for her appearances on TV shows like Law & Order, Another World, and more. She was at her Phoenix-based residence at the time of death.

Several people who knew Blair over the years paid tribute to her on social media platforms. Record label Masterworks Broadway posted a picture of her on Facebook and wrote:

"We are deeply saddened about the passing of Pamela Blair, the original Val in 'A Chorus Line'. Pamela contributed to the creation of the character "Valerie Clark", which was in large part based on her own life. Sony Masterworks sends our condolences to her family and loved ones."

Actress Baayork Lee also paid tribute on Facebook by writing that she and Blair shared the same birthday:

"We always wrote to one another no matter where we were on that day. What a colorful character she was as depicted in the Val monologue in the show. She brought the house down every night as well as a woman standing at the edge of the orchestra shouting, "Wash your mouth out.""

Pamela Blair pursued a successful career as an actress over the years

Born on December 5, 1949, Pamela Blair developed an interest in dancing during her childhood and joined The National Academy of Ballet. She then joined a musical called Promises, Promises in 1968 and later gained recognition for her frequent appearances on Broadway.

Blair became a popular face among the public for her appearance in The Best Little Wh*rehouse in Texas and was featured in many other plays like Seesaw, The Nerd, A Few Good Men, and others.

The actress made her television debut as Elizabeth Shrank Ryan in nine episodes of the ABC soap opera, Ryan's Hope. She started her film career with the musical comedy-drama film, Annie, released in 1982. Reviews for the film were mostly mixed but it turned out to be a box office success, with collections of $57 million.

Pamela Blair also portrayed Rita Mae Bristow in four episodes of another soap opera, Loving. She was famous for her performance as Bonnie Broderick in four episodes of the NBC soap opera, Another World.

Blair also appeared in films like Me and Veronica, Mighty Aphrodite, Beavis Before and After, and 21 Grams. She gave her voice for the flight attendant and White House Tour Guide in the adult animated comedy film, Beavis and B*tt-Head Do America, released in 1996.

Pamela was the recipient of a Theatre World Award in the category of Special Award for her performance in A Chorus Line.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Pamela Blair gained recognition over the years for her flawless performances on stage and screen. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard of her demise:

Marvin Hamlisch @marvinhamlisch



📸: Photofest We are saddened to hear that Pamela Blair, the original "Val" in A Chorus Line, has passed away. The character was loosely based on her own life, and she was a part of the musical from the very first workshop. 🫶 Our thoughts are with her loved ones and fans.📸: Photofest pic.twitter.com/9KiiZMItuT

Stickfigureme @stickfigureme



youtu.be/G0UIaxxMe2Y twitter.com/AlHirschfeld/s… Pamela Blair was Val in the original Broadway cast of A Chorus Line. She sang "Dance: 10, Looks: 3". I've never forgotten that performance. Wishing her a peaceful rest.

Immediate information on her survivors is currently unavailable. She was married to actor and director Don Scardino from 1984 to 1991.