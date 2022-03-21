Who was Pat Goss? Tributes pour in as MotorWeek star dies aged 77

Goss' Garage host Pat Goss recently passed away on March 19 at the age of 77. MotorWeek confirmed the news on social media, saying:
“We are deeply saddened to report the unexpected passing of our longtime friend and colleague Pat Goss. Goss’ Garage has been a pillar of our program and a must-see segment for millions of viewers who tuned in for the no-nonsense maintenance advice and incomparable car knowledge that Pat dispensed with effortless familiarity and understand wit.”
His wife Heather Goss also paid tribute to her husband, stating that he was an inspiration to everyone for his dedication to his family, friends, business associates, and the car and boating communities he loved, alongside his commitment to being a consumer advocate and educator. The message also said:
“Pat loved sharing his encyclopedic knowledge of all things automotive, and led by example in running his many auto-related businesses with integrity and passion over a professional career that spanned more than 60 years.”
Heather Goss' post said that everyone would miss his mischievous smile, selfless generosity, and gentle spirit. She ended the post by requesting everyone to keep him in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Kim Salandanan, an employee at Goss' Garage, launched a GoFundMe page for his family.
Everything known about Pat Goss
Pat Goss' date of birth remains unknown for now. He was a master technician on the television program MotorWeek, where he was a host of the segment Goss’ Garage.
Goss began his career as a mechanic at Rollins Park Shell in Rockville, Maryland. He was featured weekly on the Goss’ Garage Radio Show on YouTube.
The radio and television personality was the owner and manager of the automobile repair shop, Goss’ Garage in Lanham-Seabrook, Maryland, in suburban Washington D.C. He used to help various car owners get an understanding and confidence about their cars.
Goss was heard on Talk Radio 3WT between 2006 and 2008. He was the host of a weekend radio show about cars on WJFK-FM and answered questions related to automotive safety, performance, and care.
Goss also hosted a television talk show of the same format on TBD TV and was featured monthly in a live chat on The Washington Post webpage, where he answered car questions.
He was a spokesperson for Carchex, a company providing services for automobile dealers and consumer assistance services for consumers. The company used to offer extended car warranty services.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Pat Goss gained recognition in all these years for his knowledge of cars and appearances on radio and television. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death:
Goss' cause of death remains unknown, and detailed information about his family and personal life is yet to be revealed. He is survived by his wife, Heather.