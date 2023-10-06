Who is Paul Young married to? All we know about his wife and family as new Memphis mayor wins 2023 race

On Thursday, October 5, Democrat Paul Young won the Memphis mayoral election by 27.64 percent of the vote, beating 16 other candidates. He celebrated his victory on Thursday night at a watch party organized at Minglewood Hall in Memphis, where he danced and sang with his supporters, friends, and family. As part of his winning speech, Paul Young said:

“I believe in our city. I believe in Memphis. I believe in every one of you - whether you’re in this room or watching on TV. I believe that we can be better. In fact, I know that we’re going to be better.”

Paul Young succeeded Democrat Jim Strickland to become the 65th mayor of Memphis. As part of his speech, Young also stated how Memphis was stronger together despite people’s backgrounds, orientations, and partisanships, as they were all “team Memphis.”

Following his win, Paul Young’s background came into focus. As per Commercial Appeal, the African-American man is married and has two children.

Paul Young is married to Dr. Jamila Smith-Young

Memphis’ new mayor, Paul Young, is married to Dr. Jamila S. Smith Young, who is an assistant professor at the College of Nursing at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

In fact, as per the university’s official website, Dr. Smith-Young is also associated with the Department of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and serves at the Division of UT Le Bonheur Pediatric Specialists. The nurse practitioner specializes in pediatric acute care and has served 12 years in the field of pediatric endocrinology and pulmonology.

The Memphis native has a master’s degree in Public Health and Nursing as well as a doctorate in Nursing Practice from the same university. Currently, she is conducting clinical research on pediatric type 1 and 2 diabetes. She has been the recipient of several awards, including Memphis Business Journal Healthcare Hero in 2021, Top Nurse Honoree for the International Nurses Association in 2019, and Memphis’ Finest Professional Award in 2017, among others.

Some of the prestigious organizations Dr. Smith-Young is a member of include the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, Memphis Chapter, and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

Together, the couple have two kids, a 12-year-old daughter named Zoe and an 8-year-old son named Paxton.

Exploring, in brief, the career of Paul Young

The new mayor of Memphis was born and raised in the Tennessee town’s Oakhaven neighborhood, as per his official website. Young was born into a religious family to his father, Bishop William, and his mother, Pastor Dianne Young.

He is currently the President and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission. Previously, between 2003 and 2006, he served as the planner for the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development. Later, between 2006 and 2010, he was a financial analyst for Community Capital Memphis.

Following that, Paul Young was promoted to the position of Director of the City of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development, alongside being the Administrator of the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development.

As for his education, the Democrat has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee, followed by a master’s degree in urban and regional planning and an MBA from the University of Memphis.