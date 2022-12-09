Who is Pedro Eustache? Flute Guy from The Game Awards leaves Twitter in a frenzy

The ‘Flute Guy’ from the Game Awards, who won hearts with his enthusiastic and passionate performance, goes by the name Pedro Eustache. He’s a Venezuelan-born flautist as well as a world woodwind player and composer.

Pedro Eustache was among the orchestra musicians who played a medley of all the nominated games’ main themes at the 2022 Game Awards. His performance tore the attention away from the random kid who invaded the stage and gave a shout-out to Bill Clinton when the FromSoftware team went up to take their award.

While the kid triggered tons of memes and created a comic ruckus, Pedro Eustache’s heartfelt performance was what people are calling truly worthy of recognition, admiration, and praise.

This year’s Game Awards is being deemed among the most entertaining showcases the event has ever drawn in its 10-year history. Even then, the spotlight was snatched by Pedro Eustache, or now more prominently going viral as the ‘Flute Guy.’

Pedro ‘Flute Guy’ Eustache worked on music for Dune

Fizzwin @FizzwinCH The flute guy got inspired when he heard the Xenoblade 3 theme at The Game Awards The flute guy got inspired when he heard the Xenoblade 3 theme at The Game Awards https://t.co/BD3i8gYtSo

The Venezuelan-born musician has worked on a number of films over the years.

He was the main world woodwinds soloist for Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ soundtrack. He worked with award-winning composer Hans Zimmer on the 2007 film Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, for which he won the 2007 Film & TV Music Award for Best Instrumental Performance by a Soloist in a Film or Television Score.

He also worked on Steven Spielberg's 2005 movie Munich, for which he played Middle-Eastern flutes, reeds, and Armenianduduk. Eustache reunited with composer Hans Zimmer once again to work on the woodwind music in the 2022 Oscar-nominated film Dune.

Pedro Eustache has an impressive musical resume.He has symphonic experience spanning more than seven years. In the LA studio’s recording music scene, Eustache is a leading soloist in woodwind instruments.

Flute Guy has become an instant legend among netizens

The orchestral performance before the final and the most important award of the night at the Game Awards is usually highly anticipated every year. It creates a buildup leading up to the announcement, which will reveal the game that has excelled all the others.

This year didn’t disappoint either. Rather, one flautist from the orchestra fulfilled the true essence of the build-up with his noteworthy enthusiasm. This year, a particular part of the medley caught fans’ attention as extra lively. The flute player, who turned out to be a renowned musician as well as composer, Pedro Eustache, was completely into the performance.

During the Elden Ring section of the medley, the camera cut to Eustache playing an alto flute. His performance was infectious and full of exuberance. The Flute guy became an instant hit on Twitter and other social media. People have flooded Twitter with comments and praise for Eustache’s breakout performance.

Flute Guy’s incredible execution of the soundtracks has earned him a place in many gamers' hearts. Someone on Twitter even called him the MVP of the Game Awards. Another person asked others not to let the ‘Flute Guy’ get overshadowed by the ‘Bill Clinton Kid.’

Ravi Ahuja @RaviAhuja20 @thegameawards do NOT let flute player guy be overshadowed by the bill clinton kid! @thegameawards do NOT let flute player guy be overshadowed by the bill clinton kid! https://t.co/SWTcRfikj2

Bone @bonebraker43 The real MVP of the #TheGameAwards was flute guy The real MVP of the #TheGameAwards was flute guy https://t.co/CDZ0EhBRyv

One user even shared an artwork of the 'Flute Guy.'

NanoComputer @NanoCPU_ The Game Awards was great though big shout outs to the real winner, Flute Guy #TheGameAwards The Game Awards was great though big shout outs to the real winner, Flute Guy #TheGameAwards https://t.co/TA1G5WLVxh

Dream Station 64 @DreamStation64 Flute guy at The Game Awards



Give this guy a raise along with the cameraman Flute guy at The Game AwardsGive this guy a raise along with the cameraman https://t.co/8HdGQ1XQhj

The 2022 Game Awards was quite a wild show. Godfather star Al Pacino was on stage while struggling to read the tiny words on the teleprompter. Then, during his ‘thank you’ speech, Christopher Judge, the voice of Kratos in the action-adventure game God of War: Ragnarok, rambled on for almost eight minutes, giving away a good number of steam decks to viewers.

Although the awards were fun and the trailers for the new games were cool and exciting, nothing topped the Flute Guy’s performance and the way he did justice to the medley of the incredible game soundtracks.

