Who is Perry Greene? All about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband as he files for divorce from US Congresswoman

American politician Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband Perry Greene are getting divorced after 29 years of marriage. As per court documents obtained by TMZ, the 48-year-old Republican's husband is the one who initiated the separation on September 27.

In a statement addressing her divorce issued to the New York Post, Greene wrote:

“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children."

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Perry Greene tied the knot on August 11, 1995, while she was studying at the University of Georgia. Together, they live in Georgia with their three children.

All you need to know about Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry, graduated from Terry College of Business, University of Georgia, in 1996 and earned a degree in accounting. Soon after, he started working at Ernst & Young as an accountant.

In 1997, he was appointed as the general manager of Taylor Construction, a contractor business based in Georgia's Alpharetta. Two years later, he became the company's president and still holds the position.

While commenting on his divorce, Perry Green told The Independent:

“Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”

This is not the first time the duo has decided to part ways. As per the documents obtained by the Daily Mail in July 2012, Marjorie Taylor Greene had sought a divorce stating that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." However, the duo reconciled after two months.

Reportedly, the Georgian Republican had two relationships at the time. She was allegedly involved with Justin Tway, a gym manager, and a Craig Ivey, a tantric s*x guru.

A source close to Greene spoke about Marjorie's affairs with the Daily Mail, stating:

"It wasn't a secret. Everyone who moved in her circles knew about both the affairs."

Her boss, Jim Chambers, also spilled tea to the publication stating:

"She socialized a lot with us. I remember one particular pool party where she was lying draped over Craig's lap drinking a beer. She was quite open about it. We all thought her marriage was falling apart. But then I took my son to her son's birthday party and things seemed totally normal between her and her husband - even if they were a little lukewarm."

The publication reports that they have obtained papers stating that Marjorie and Perry were able to get back together, possibly because her affairs ended.

