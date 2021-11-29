Who is Peter Cornell? Meet Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan’s controversial ex from ‘Selling Sunset’

Selling Sunset Season 4 succeeded in keeping fans entertained and hooked on to the show. Throughout the season, everyone was curious to know who was Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan’s ex-boyfriend who created controversies without even appearing on the show.

A whole lot of drama took place because of this individual who apparently cheated on Quinn with Hernan. In Selling Sunset, Hernan joined The Oppenheim Group in place of Quinn when she was on maternity leave.

Quinn was not impressed with the decision because, in the past, she had caught her ex-boyfriend redhanded with Hernan.

Here's how Hernan described the incident:

“I was leaving the gym with who I thought was my boyfriend, and she pulled up with her friend and was like ‘Who the f–k’ is this?’ and started screaming, ‘This is my boyfriend.'”

Throughout the season, the girls were backbiting and silently declaring war for a guy. According to Quinn, the ex-flame had proposed to her, and after a few months, he went on one knee for the millionaire real estate agent Hernan.

Amid the drama and chaos, fans were eager to know who this guy was.

Meet Peter Cornell, the infamous ex

The network or the ladies didn’t reveal the name of their infamous ex-boyfriend. But US Weekly confirmed that the mystery man is Peter Cornell.

He is, in fact, an Oppenheim employee. However, his job profile is different and has nothing to do with the listing agents.

In the picture above, Cornell is standing beside Chrishell Stause and behind Mary Fitzgerald.

His bio on the company’s website mentions his designation as Realtor and Director of Sports and Entertainment Division.

Cornell was a former basketball player who also played with several NBA teams. After quitting basketball, he turned NBA Player Agent. His talent was recognized, and he was featured in Million Dollar Listing, Los Angeles, and several publications.

Reports claim that Cornell was spotted with Selling Sunset stars Quinn and Hernan in 2018. Based on this fact, the famous entertainment portal stated that the ex-flame that the ladies were talking about is Cornell.

‘Selling Sunset’ streaming on Netflix

Quinn and Hernan’s ex-boyfriend saga was the major plotline of Selling Sunset Season 4. In fact, Quinn admitted that she was angry and disappointed with Fitzgerald, who used to be her BFF, because she befriended Hernan.

Toward the end, Quinn’s lies didn’t connect with each other, and Selling Sunset ladies demanded an apology from her. The diva was put in a tough spot in the finale episode when they were all at Jason Oppenheim’s party.

Whether they forgive Quinn or not, fans have to wait for Selling Sunset Season 5 to know more about it. The upcoming season’s plotline seemed to be Chrishell Stause and Jason’s romance.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, viewers can watch Selling Sunset on Netflix.

Edited by Shaheen Banu