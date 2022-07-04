Who is Peter Newton? Vermont sheriff charged for assault refuses to resign

Peter Newton, 50, sheriff of Addison County, Vermont, has refused to step down from his position despite being charged with assault.

Newton is accused of physically abusing a woman with whom he had a relationship. However, at his arraignment, the Addison County sheriff maintained that he had no plans to resign from his job.

Reportedly, Newton has pleaded not guilty to all four charges against him. According to authorities, these include two counts of s*xual assault, along with charges of unlawful restraint and domestic violence.

Jason Mittell @jmittell This story, playing out in my tiny town, is flat-out bananas - and even more so, given that I know many of the key players! vtdigger.org/2022/06/28/add… This story, playing out in my tiny town, is flat-out bananas - and even more so, given that I know many of the key players! vtdigger.org/2022/06/28/add…

Considering the gravity of these charges, Newton could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

Furthermore, the victim stated that Newton behaved as if he was "above anyone," due to his position as the sheriff.

Dave Silberman @DaveSilberman Like all people charged with crimes, Sheriff Newton deserves a presumption of innocence pending trial and conviction. However, it is simply impossible for Sheriff Newton to continue serving the community in a law enforcement capacity under the cloud of these very serious charges Like all people charged with crimes, Sheriff Newton deserves a presumption of innocence pending trial and conviction. However, it is simply impossible for Sheriff Newton to continue serving the community in a law enforcement capacity under the cloud of these very serious charges

A 10-page filing detailed the allegations against Newton and described the victim as fearful of coming forward because of the former's high-ranking law enforcement position.

Peter Newton claims people are out to tarnish his "good reputation"

Back in February, Peter Newton was caught in a "domestic disturbance" case. The incident was reported from his home in Middlebury, Vermont. The Vermont State Police subsequently began investigations into the matter and arrested Newton on June 28, as stated by a spokesperson for the Vermont State Police.

Ever since his arrest, demands for him to vacate the office have gotten intense.

However, during the hearing, Peter Newton’s attorney Jason Sawyer explained how the sheriff was a "duly elected" official and would willingly carry out administrative duties. According to reports, Newton claimed he would not run for re-election and suggested that people are tarnishing his "good reputation."

Caleb Elder @CalebElder81 VTDigger @vtdigger

vtdigger.org/2022/06/28/add… Newton, as he walked away from reporters following his hearing, said that despite that order, he had no intentions of resigning his position. “I’m still the sheriff,” Newton told reporters. Newton, as he walked away from reporters following his hearing, said that despite that order, he had no intentions of resigning his position. “I’m still the sheriff,” Newton told reporters.vtdigger.org/2022/06/28/add… Sheriff Peter Newton needs to resign immediately. This is unacceptable for Addison County. As a member of the Addison county delegation, I’m asking for his resignation. There is no benefit to our county in having sheriff Newton serve out his remaining term under this dark cloud. twitter.com/vtdigger/statu… Sheriff Peter Newton needs to resign immediately. This is unacceptable for Addison County. As a member of the Addison county delegation, I’m asking for his resignation. There is no benefit to our county in having sheriff Newton serve out his remaining term under this dark cloud. twitter.com/vtdigger/statu…

An affidavit filed against him also referenced a YouTube video that he posted after being placed under investigation. In the video, Newton talked about being "suicidal," but also how he was "good at always putting up a good front."

In recent weeks, Newton has continued to post on Facebook about his contracting business, which he plans to operate after his term as sheriff ends in January 2023.

Victim calls Newton a predator

The woman who accused Newton met him around May 2021 and was looking for help dealing with an abusive man. According to the affidavit, Newton said he would protect her and her children.

However, over a period of time, the accused sheriff tried to control the woman and would often serve her alcoholic drinks to get her intoxicated. He would then copulate with her while she was in no state to consent, the local news outlet VTdigger reported.

Speaking about his behavior and her fear of him, the woman said:

"He has access to these guns. He’s a predator. This is someone who abuses their power, their position. It’s not just him, it’s the entire sheriff’s department because they know he used his position to get women. They knew that."

Peter Newton is out on a $100,000 unsecured bond and cannot execute law enforcement duties, according to WPTZ. Furthermore, the 50-year-old has to abide by necessary bond restrictions, like staying at least 300 feet away from his alleged victim. He cannot leave the state of Vermont but can serve as sheriff.

