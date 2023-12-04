Who plays Crazy Susan in Obliterated? All to know about the actor

Obliterated is currently streaming on Netflix. The action dramedy, consisting of eight episodes, hit the OTT platform on November 30, 2023. Created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, Obliterated stars Nick Zano as Chad McKnight, a Navy SEAL Senior Chief Petty Officer, and Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters, a CIA officer and team leader.

The other main cast members of Obliterated include Terrence Terrell as Trunk, a Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer, Alyson Gorske as Lana, a civilian party girl, and C. Thomas Howell as Haggerty, a U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician and Master Sergeant.

Eugene Kim as Captain Paul Yung, a U.S. Air Force helicopter pilot, Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez, a U.S. Marine Corps sniper and Staff Sergeant, and Kimi Rutledge as Maya Lerner, an NSA computer expert, complete the principal cast of Obliterated.

Lori Petty plays the endearing character Crazy Susan in Obliterated

Among all the characters in Obliterated, one stood out from the crowd, the guest star Crazy Susan. Played by Lori Petty, the character appeared in the fourth episode. Titled "Walks Of Shame," the episode was helmed by America Young and penned by Bob Dearden.

In the episode, it is shown that Crazy Susan has captured Ava and McKnight in the desert. After Ava tells her all in the cabin, Crazy Susan, who has a cache of ammunition, lets them go.

The character’s whacky and comedic tone was brought forth to perfection by Petty. Now, for those who are wondering, the actress is not a new kid on the block. She has been around for a long time now and has starred in movies opposite the likes of the late Robin Williams, Tom Hanks, Keanu Reeves, the late Patrick Swayze, and Naomi Watts, among others.

She's had noted appearances in films like Point Break (1991), A League of Their Own (1992), Free Willy (1993), and Tank Girl (1995). Her film debut was in Cadillac Man, a 1990 film opposite Robin Williams. In it, she played the character of a wannabe fashion designer named Lila.

In Point Break (1991), her role was of an orphaned surfer and restaurant waitress Tyler Ann Endicott, while in the 1992 sports comedy-drama A League of Their Own, Petty appeared as #23 pitcher Kit Keller.

As for TV, the 60-year-old was featured in quite a few noted shows like Prison Break, Lush Life, House, Orange is the New Black, and Station Eleven, among others. Her execution as Lolly Whitehill in the 19 episodes of Orange Is the New Black was loved by all.

As a voice actor, Petty was heard as the supervillain Livewire on Superman: The Animated Series, and The New Batman Adventures, both Warner Bros. series. Further, she made her directorial debut with the 2008 independent drama film The Poker House.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Selma Blair, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Bokeem Woodbine, the film won an Outstanding Performance Award for Lawrence at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

As per a profile in The Guardian, Petty based The Poker House on her tortuous childhood comprising an abusive father and an alcoholic prostitute mother. The portal added that the actress has been living in Venice Beach with a cat since filming Point Break there.

Obliterated, produced by Counterbalance Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television Studios, is now streaming on Netflix.