Who plays Duke in Miss Scarlet and the Duke? William Wellington character actor life explored

Stuart Martin plays William Wellington, “The Duke,” in the show Miss Scarlet and the Duke. Wellington is a tough Scotland Yard Inspector who thinks only men can be good detectives. But his friend Eliza Scarlet, played by Kate Phillips, wants to show him otherwise. He won't admit she might have detective skills.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke has four seasons in all, with the last one premiering on January 7, 2024. The two lead characters in Miss Scarlet and William “The Duke” Wellington solve various cases together while navigating societal expectations and personal challenges. The show combines elements of crime-solving, humor, and historical drama.

Victorian sleuths: Miss Scarlet and the Duke

Miss Scarlet and the Duke is a TV show about detectives set in olden times. It stars Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin as the main characters. Kate plays Eliza Scarlet, the first female detective in Victorian London. Stuart plays William Wellington, also known as The Duke, a detective from Scotland Yard. The show is about their adventures and conflicts.

Other actors in the show are Cathy Belton, who plays Ivy, Eliza's caretaker, and Felix Scott, who plays Patrick Nash, another detective Eliza meets during her investigations. In an interview with the Scotsman, Stuart Martin hinted about the relationship between the main characters, the Duke and Miss Scarlet.

He said that after Henry's death, the Duke felt protective of Eliza. As the story goes on, their connection becomes evident, but they also annoy each other a lot. Martin described their relationship as two magnets, drawn together and pushed apart. They drive each other crazy, which makes the story interesting.

Exploring the character of William Wellington 'The Duke'

William Wellington, aka "The Duke," is a multi-dimensional character whose journey throughout the series Miss Scarlet and the Duke involves navigating themes of gender dynamics, friendship, and personal growth against the backdrop of Victorian London's bustling crime scene.

Through Stuart Martin's portrayal, The Duke becomes a compelling figure who captivates audiences with his complexity and depth. The Duke is tough and serious about his job, believing only men can be good detectives, which causes some problems with his friend Eliza Scarlet, who is also a detective.

As the show goes on, he starts to see that Eliza is good at solving crimes, too. Even though they argue a lot, they also care about each other and work together to catch criminals. The Duke is a bit protective of Eliza because they've been friends for a long time.

Previous works: Stuart Martin's acting career

Stuart Martin has carved out a diverse and accomplished acting career, spanning both television and video games. He gained prominence with his compelling portrayal of Silas Sharrow in the historical drama series Jamestown, captivating audiences over three seasons with his nuanced performance.

In addition to his television work, Martin has left his mark on the small screen with his role as Lorenzo in Medici, bringing depth and complexity to his character in the acclaimed historical drama. He also showcased his versatility in the limited series Babylon, further establishing himself as a talented actor capable of tackling a range of roles.

Beyond traditional on-screen acting, Martin has demonstrated his vocal talents in the realm of video games. He lent his voice to several popular titles, including the immersive historical adventure Assassin’s Creed, the captivating narrative-driven Dreamfall Chapters, and the epic action-adventure Ryse: Son of Rome.

With his impressive body of work across various mediums, Stuart Martin continues to captivate audiences with his talent, versatility, and dedication to his craft in Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke episodes air on Sunday at 8 pm on MASTERPIECE on PBS. The series is also available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, and Roku.

