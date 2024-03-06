Who plays Maggie on The Walking Dead? Explored 

Maggie, played by Lauren Cohen, is a fictional character in The Walking Dead. Since The Walking Dead is set in a zombie apocalypse, a lot of the show's 12-year cast has perished.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who survived the bridge explosion, are the three primary characters from season one who continue to appear on the show.

Fans first saw the Greene family in the second season of the show. After Carl (Chandler Riggs) was shot, they provided sanctuary to Rick and his group. Maggie is the only survivor of that family in the current timeframe.

Hershel, her son, whom she shared with Glenn, is named after his grandfather, making them the last living members of the Greene family.

Exploring the story of Maggie on The Walking Dead

Actress and model Lauren Cohan is British-American, most recognized for her portrayal of Maggie Greene in The Walking Dead (2010). Fans of the show were first introduced to Maggie Greene Rhene in the episode "Bloodletting" from season 2.

Arriving at the scene on horseback, she used a baseball bat to protect Andrea (Laurie Holden) from a walker and to return Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) to her son Carl, who had been shot. The look on his face indicated that she had left an indelible impression on Glenn (Steven Yeun), who would eventually marry her later in the series.

Maggie had experienced a great deal of loss since the breakout, but she persisted despite her difficulties in coming to terms with it all.

After an absence of almost six years from the show The Walking Dead, Cohan returned to the show in season 10. She came back with a group of new allies known as The Wardens and found herself engaged in combat with the Reapers. Season 11 would open with this group as its main focus.

By season 11, Maggie turned against Reaper Leah (Lynn Collins), who seemed to be working with Commonwealth member Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton). Maggie also had to contend with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the man who killed her husband. She became obsessed with Negan and the Reapers when season 11 premiered.

Maggie’s behavior in The Walking Dead kept changing as the season went on. Her anger has subsided somewhat as she finally got payback for all the individuals the Reapers killed. Maybe she finally realized after talking to Negan that she was more alike than she thought, which made her form an alliance with Negan.

Maggie and Negan were no longer at odds in their struggle against the Commonwealth; instead, they were collaborating with the other survivors to overthrow the dishonest structure that the Commonwealth had put in place.

Maggie candidly acknowledged that she would never be able to forgive Negan in the heartfelt season finale, and her admission was well-founded.

She did, however, state that she was willing to try to put aside her contempt and loathing to work with him. She believed he had evolved over the years. This was the primary setup for Dead City in the sequel.

Maggie during an interview with Buzz Feed, chose her favourite season from The Walking Dead series.

"Season 2 is so palpable for me. I have so much muscle memory from Seasons 2 and 3," she said. "The newness of everything and the raw emotions. The kind of terror and trauma, and the reason to fight for those characters. There were just so many brutal, and now memorable, moments from the series during that time."

She is currently portraying alongside Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City spinoff.