Who plays Oscar Isaac's body double in Moon Knight? The actor's brother reveals BTS stories  

The Disney+ miniseries Moon Knight describes the story of Marc Spector, a mercenary with a dissociative identity disorder (DID) who ends up in a fatal mystery involving ancient Egyptian gods and his numerous personalities, one of whom is Steven Grant.

With Oscar Isaac playing both characters, it can be challenging for the actor to portray two absolutely different roles at the exact same time quite often. As a result, the series has Isaac's younger brother Michael Benjamin Hernandez as his body-double.

The Disney+ miniseries has brilliantly utilized the traditional Hollywood technique of body doubles and stand-ins, with Hernandez standing opposite Oscar Isaac to help him change roles seamlessly.

BTS stories of Moon Knight revealed by Oscar Isaac's body-double

Michael Benjamin Hernandez, Oscar Isaac's younger brother, is the actor's body-double on Moon Knight. In a recent interview with Marvel, Michael Benjamin Hernandez exclaimed:

"I knew that he was in talks about Moon Knight for a few months and once that finally happened, it was very exciting news. I had no idea I would be brought along in any sort of capacity! About two months out from actually shooting, [Oscar] texted me. He was like, ‘Hey, so I'm going to do this show. They are asking for a double or if I know someone I want to act along with for these scenes. I thought about you.’ I was like, holy crap. Once he sent me that text, that was so exciting. I was just so stoked to join."

Naturally, Michael Benjamin Hernandez agreed to play his brother's body-double on Moon Knight. He soon realized that he would also have to get all the physical training as his brother to be absolutely ready for the role. Michael further said:

"He was training and I would go train with him. I prepared mentally for this whole two-month period of just intense training and dieting to get to a certain physical level. I was so determined and focused to get it done. I was really proud of myself that I made it happen."

Isaac's younger brother Hernandez has disclosed several exciting BTS stories. He explained that when Steven and Marc finally met in person in Episode 4 of the miniseries and interacted with each other, Hernandez played a vital role there. He said:

"If Oscar was playing Marc at the time, I would play Steven opposite of him. Then we would switch around, and he would play the Steven role and I would do the Marc role. It would involve me being on set with him doing the scenes, or an earpiece, where I would give him the lines. So depending on how they were shooting it, I would either be actually there in the scene or off camera."

Hernandez also revealed that he used to have thorough discussions with his brother Isaac before every scene to make it look as authentic as possible. He also went through the complete costume, hair and make-up for both Steve and Marc.

Hernandez commented on the fake prosthetic nose, calling it a "weird, mutated abomination of Marc." Despite being new to these things, Hernandez said he was game to get wigs and "green goo" over his face. He continued:

"We even thought of fake chin parts and cheeks. But then we established that if we were going to film from behind my shoulder, the nose was the prominent piece to get. And so that made it feel like it was actually Oscar there, because he has a beautiful schnoz, and we wanted to recreate that."

Hernandez recalled his experience of working alongside Oscar, a "masterclass in acting." He expressed that he enjoyed the entire experience to its fullest and also had a strong collaborative relationship with the entire creative team of Moon Knight.

About Moon Knight

Moon Knight, the Disney+ miniseries starring Oscar Isaac, has made quite an impact on fans of the superhero genre. Gleaned from Marvel Comics, the limited series created by Jeremy Slater made its debut on March 30, 2022.

The first 4 episodes of Moon Knight are currently streaming on Disney+. Episode 5 is set to be released on April 27, 2022.

