Who is Post Malone's ex-girlfriend, Ashlen Diaz? Abuse allegations lawsuit explained

American singer Post Malone is being sued by his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz's lawyers, who claim that he was abusive during their relationship. As per court documents obtained by news outlet RadarOnline on September 19, Martorell Law, who was previously representing the 28-year-old's ex-partner, is suing the singer.

In 2022, Martorell filed a lawsuit against Diaz and Malone alleging that they breached the conditions of a palimony agreement that Diaz had first requested with Martorell's assistance. Despite never having married the singer-rapper, Diaz apparently wanted to be paid when she and Malone initially broke up in 2018.

She promised them a share of the settlement, therefore Martorell was asked to help her in this endeavor. But in the end, Diaz and Malone settled out of court for the palimony, eliminating any chance that Martorell would get payment for their work.

However, according to the newly found records, Martorell is arguing that Malone pressured Diaz into the agreement. The law firm claims that they have evidence that Malone had been forceful and abusive to Diaz during the whole of their relationship. Martorell is suing Malone for breach of contract. As per American Songwriter, the lawsuit read:

"Coercion and pressure of one’s romantic partner combined with physical and emotional abuse in violation of the Penal Code, in an effort to deprive that person of competent legal counsel and with the knowledge that the actor is also depriving legal counsel of its attorneys’ fee, constitutes an independent wrongful act."

All you need to know about Post Malone's ex-girlfriend, Ashlen Diaz

Born on December 19, 1995, Ashlen Diaz is a native of Dallas, Texas. As per the media outlet Famous People, her heritage may be traced back to Spain. She has revealed in a post on Instagram that she struggles with anxiety and is really rather shy, but that she is making an effort to be more outgoing.

In 2015, Ashlen Diaz started dating rapper Post Malone. She reportedly knew him before he got renowned with the release of his breakthrough track, White Iverson. In fact, she had enough trust in his abilities as a music promoter to book a couple of his nightclub gigs while the now-popular rapper was struggling early in his career.

The duo kept their relationship private until December 2015 when the Circles singer wished Diaz on her birthday. Even after the social media post, the duo never confirmed or commented on the nature of their relationship but Diaz was frequently seen around Post during public events.

In November 2018, media outlet US Weekly reported that Ashlen and Post Malone had broken up after being together for three years.

After Martorell first brought the claim in 2022, Malone responded in March. At the time, there had not been any indication of physical assault. Insisting that the "alleged damages are speculative, vague, and/or uncertain," Post Malone slammed the law firm's claims as "frivolous, unreasonable, or without foundation," despite the fact that they had originally been expecting reimbursement from Malone in the amount of about $800,000.

Martorell claims that Post Malone's team is the reason they are releasing this material now, despite their fresh charges that they claim are backed up by text messages and photos.

"It simply cannot be the case that one of the world’s most powerful celebrities with a documented history of physical and emotional abuse towards his romantic partner uses his power and money to deprive her of legal representation and in doing so, blatantly interferes with a contingency fee agreement robbing her attorney from being paid and gets away with it scot-free.”

As of writing, Post Malone has not replied to the allegations raised by the law firm.