Who is Puma Curry's dad? All about Erykah Badu baby fathers amid viral picture outcry 

Singer Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma Curry have caught the internet’s attention with their latest social media post together. The mother-daughter duo showed off their well-built physique which sparked mixed reactions online. However, Puma Curry has since defended her actions.

Influencer Puma Curry recently took to her official Instagram account to upload an image of herself and her mother. The duo were showcasing their glutes in fitted pants.

The carousel of photos was quick to go viral across social media platforms as many could not believe that Puma Curry would pose suggestively alongside her mother Erykah Badu. Many also slammed the latter for encouraging her 18 year old daughter to post the images to her social media account where she has amassed over 222k followers.

A few comments on the image read:

“Thirst trapping with your mom is weird. That’s the issue.” - the.painting.nurse/Instagram

“The issue is - Grown or not, you younger generation have no respect for the fact that your parents are generational icons, and perhaps HER fanbase don’t want to look at both her cheeks AND yours at the same time, considering she spent most of your childhood respecting your privacy. It’s weird, period. Stop gaining clout off your mothers name, by making her cheeks your topic of conversation” -pinkmeplease_/Instagram

“You’re a baby you can’t even buy a drink yet, these grown a*s men should not be lusting over you while you still have TEEN in your name.” -ajed/Instagram

Who is Erykah Badu’s daughter’s father?

The soul-singer is the mother of three children. She had each of them with different men at various parts of her life. Erykah Badu and D.O.C., former member of the hip-hop crew Fila Fresh Crew, are the parents to Puma Sabti Curry.

Badu gave birth to her daughter on July 5. 2004. Many often compare the On and On singer’s timeless beauty to her daughter’s youthful looks. The duo shares an age difference of 33 years.

Erykah Badu also gave birth to two other children. She had her first child in 1997 with actor Andre 3000. The two were in a lengthy four-year relationship before calling it quits. The two are parents to Seven Sirius Benjamin. In 2016, Badu was elated after announcing that her son got selected to four colleges. He has majored in arts, music and psychology.

DatPiff @DatPiff André 3000 x Erykah Badu's son Seven Sirius Benjamin chillen' with dad. André 3000 x Erykah Badu's son Seven Sirius Benjamin chillen' with dad. https://t.co/hdksguY2KU

Eryka Badu had her third child and youngest daughter Mars Merkaba Thedford with Roc Nation rapper Jay Electronica.

Puma Curry responds to Instagram post backlash

The social media personality clapped back at the haters and evidently found no problem in the post of herself with her mother.

After amassing soaring criticism online, she posted a statement on Instagram which read:

“I posted a pic (not my mom) of me and my mama badu in some cute form fitting pants. I’m an adult. What’s the real issue? Let’s discuss/ -pumacurry”

The 51-year-old mother-of-three also defended her daughter in her Instagram stories. While sharing the controversial image on her Instagram story, she wrote- “wait till y’all see our insiders (heart, mind, spirit $).”

