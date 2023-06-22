Who is Queen Precious-Jewel Zabriskie? Durham chef gets eliminated in Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 1 episode 5

Reality culinary competition series Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 1 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining contestants competing in teams and working their way through challenges. Throughout the episode, they created incredible dishes to impress the judge - legendary chef Gordon Ramsay - to ensure their safety.

On this week's episode of Food Stars, Queen Precious-Jewel Zabriskie was eliminated from the competition and failed to receive an investment from Gordon Ramsay himself. She currently resides in Durham, North Carolina, and is the Founder, CEO, Executive Chef and Spice Purveyor at Indulgent Essential Spices.

The hit Fox series has been receiving a lot of attention from viewers because of its interesting format. The show features chefs from different industries competing for a $250,000 investment from Gordon Ramsay himself, which will help them run their businesses/restaurants more effectively. To attain the same, they have to work harder towards the finish line by creating impressive dishes.

Food Stars contestant Queen Precious-Jewel Zabriskie is known to create healthy meals

Queen Precious-Jewel Zabriskie studied surgical technology at Durham Technical Community College in 2008. She proceeded to earn her bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Shaw University in 2011.

The Food Stars contestant became the Executive and Sous Chef at Indulge Catering in 2014. She eventually went on to become Founder, CEO, Executive Chef, and Spice Purveyor at Indulgent Essential Spices in January 2021.

When Queen and her wife Jacqueline White began Indulgent Catering in 2014, they were very public, appearing in the popular show Say Yes to the Dress. According to Indy Week, they were initially worried about how being a black, female-owned business might be perceived by people.

The Food Stars chef and her wife began Indulge Catering with private weddings and bookings and eventually went on to being known for their flavors. Slowly and steadily, they realized people were much more responsive and began to make themselves more prominent on the business scale.

At Indulge Catering, Queen oversees the menus and enjoys creating healthy and flavorsome meals. Her dishes are proof of a melting pot of cultures, highlighting dishes inspired by American, Mediterranean, and Italian cuisines. She is known for her signature dish, according to the official website - house-made curry, raspberry bar-b que sauce, and marinara.

According to Indy Week, Indulge Catering's motto is “indulge in one bite, one plate, one meal at a time.” Queen believes in cooking healthy meals inspired by her own bariatric surgery in 2012. Some of the company's highlights include Moogfest, Black Wall Street Homecoming, and several others.

The Food Stars contestant's business offers a wide variety of services - Traveling Private Chef Services, full-service Event Catering, Personal Chef Experiences, Corporate Catering, and Wedding Catering services. They have also been awarded the Best Caterer of 2020 in the Durham Magazine's Readers Choice Awards.

