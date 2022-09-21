Who are Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch? Meet the best friends from The Amazing Race 2022

The Amazing Race is back for another adventurous season and joining the show are 24 thrill-seekers competing in teams of two. With $1 million dollars up for grabs, these teams have their game faces on. One such team consists of best friends Quinton and Mattie who were cheerleaders together.

The show is set to kick off in Munich, which is a first for the show as typically the race begins inside the USA. The route of the show will largely be through European countries and will also cover an all-new location, Jordan, for the first time ever.

IMDb’s synopsis of the show read:

"Multiple teams race around the globe for $1,000,000 to 'amazing' locations. The best of the reality series crop is back, with 12 teams of 2 players each racing around the world, trying not to be eliminated at a series of checkpoints in which the last team to arrive is booted from the show."

The show is set to kickstart on September 21 on CBS.

Meet cheerleaders and best friends ahead of their appearance on The Amazing Race season 34

The host of The Amazing Race, Phil Keoghan, recently spoke to the Parade about the competing teams that will attempt to win the prize money. While talking about Quinton and Mattie, he referred to them as “energized bunnies." He said that they literally bounce off the walls like Tigger from Winnie the Pooh, and are always excited.

He further added:

"It’s like Quinton has got springs in his legs; he just bounces around all over the place."

The two are dancers, retired Rams cheerleaders, and best friends. Quinton is a 28-year-old choreographer who resides in Pasadena, while Mattie is 27 years old and a dance coach from Vista, California.

Quinton Peron was one of the two first-ever male cheerleaders for the NFL in 2019 at the Super Bowl. He has been dancing since a young age and started cheerleading at the age of 12. In a conversation with In The Know, he said:

"I played basketball and baseball for 12 years - was great at it, but I knew it wasn’t it. The minute I saw tWitch on So You Think You Can Dance, and he was a Black guy, looked just like me. He was dancing, he was hip-hop dancing and all that stuff. That was when I was like, ‘Oh, this is it - I can do it, there’s a lane for me.'"

In their introductory video for The Amazing Race, the duo spoke about their strategy for the show and Mattie said that she thinks the race is all about relationships.

She said:

"The fact that we’re not romantically involved could be a benefit, especially under stressful circumstances."

She further added that the two of them are funny and that they’re going to “laugh all the way” through The Amazing Race. The clip also stated that the two of them are participating in the show to have a good time. Quinton said that while the money is great, the show is really about the experience and they are “trying to soak it all in.”

As best friends, they know each other quite well, which will come in handy as the two know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Quinton’s strong suit is focusing, while Mattie’s is attention to detail.

Other teams to compete in The Amazing Race season 34 include twin sisters Emily and Molly, Latin dancers Aubrey and David, father and daughter Linton and Sharik, soon-to-be-married, Aastha and Nina, golf buddies Rex Ryan and Tim Mann, and many more.

