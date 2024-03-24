Who was Rachel Morsett? All you need to know as TikTok cancer journey documenter dies aged 36

During the holidays in 2022, Rachel Morsett, a 36-year-old mom of three from Kansas, went to the doctor to get an ulcer in her mouth checked out. Unfortunately for Rachel, this turned out to be stage four squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue or stage four tongue cancer. However, Rachel did not give up and began inspiring countless individuals by documenting her fight with cancer on TikTok.

Rachel had a tough journey, having half her tongue removed and even suffering from pneumonia during treatment. The cancer later metastasized into her throat and lungs. According to Rachel's sister-in-law, Jamie Walters, Rachel was moved to hospice care on March 16 and passed away on March 21, 2024.

Rachel Morsett and her battle with tongue cancer

Rachel Morsett was spending time with her family during Christmas 2022 when she decided to book a doctor's appointment to examine a sore in her tongue. Initially, it was thought to possibly be a symptom of Rachel's Crohn's disease, for which she was diagnosed five years ago. However, it turned out to be stage four squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue.

On January 20, 2023, the day of her diagnosis, Rachel Morsett took to her TikTok handle, @rmorsett, to reveal that she had cancer. Noises of her children laughing and playing in the background could be heard as Morsett simply stared into the screen with a blank expression.

A screenshot of a GoFundMe started for Rachel by her sister (Image via GoFundMe)

In the very next video, Rachel broke down in tears as she thanked her community for their overwhelming support and contemplated the road ahead for her. She talked about how she's had a blessed life with a wonderful husband and family. She further added:

"I have never even considered having to go through something like this. I didn’t even know that tongue cancer was a thing a week ago,"

She added:

"I just know I'm going to get through it and it's because of everyone who is reaching out to me and helping me and my family through this. Thank you all so so much from the bottom of my heart,"

A screenshot of Rachel's TikTok video revealing that she has cancer (Image via TikTok)

In the year that followed, Rachel Morsett released a plethora of TikTok videos showcasing her fight with cancer. She had half her tongue removed and replaced with skin from her wrist, which left her with a tracheostomy and a feeding tube.

A GoFundMe was started for Rachel Morsett by her sister-in-law, Jamie Walters. In the February 2023 update, it was revealed that Rachel had responded well to the tongue surgery, was able to talk, and was heading home. Rachel also completed her radiation and chemotherapy in May.

A screenshot of a GoFundMe started for Rachel by her sister-in-law (Image via GoFundMe)

Unfortunately, during her treatment, Rachel Morsett was hospitalized with pneumonia, and she later found out in June that the cancer had metastasized into her throat and lungs. In August, she revealed that the growth in her lungs had increased.

Jamie revealed in a March 17 update that on the previous day, Rachel's husband and her family decided to move Rachel to hospice care at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas. In the latest and last update on March 22, 2024, Jamie revealed:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Rachel's passing. Last night, she peacefully left us while under hospice care, bravely fighting her battle with cancer."

Many inspired by Rachel's journey on TikTok paid tribute to her on GoFundMe (Image via GoFundMe)

Jamie requested people consider donating to the fundraiser for Rachel's funeral expenses as she did not have life insurance. The fundraiser had amassed $39,508 of its $100,000 goal at the time of writing. Another fundraiser was also started by Rachel's sister, Pennie Webb, which amassed $39,508 of its $100,000 goal. Pennie wrote in the latest update to the fundraiser:

"Rachel was very clear about her funeral arrangements, and we want to give her everything she wished for. This will come at a large cost for Shawn, and I am humbly asking for donations to make it easier on her family to ensure that her services are as beautiful as she wanted them to be."

A screenshot from the last TikTok posted by Rachel (Image via TikTok)

Rachel Morsett was married to her childhood sweetheart, Shawn. She leaves behind the couple's three children, Audrey, Vanessa, and Heath, who at the time of the organization of Jamie Walters's fundraiser were 9, 6, and 4, respectively.