Who did Rae Allen play in The Sopranos? Tributes pour in as veteran actress dies aged 95

American actress Rae Allen has passed away at the age of 95. The news was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by her representative, Kyle Fritz, on April 6.

Fritz said:

“I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She [was] one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will forever be grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey.”

Rae Allen’s character in Sopranos

Allen played the role of Quintina Pollio Blundetto in The Sopranos. The character is Livia’s younger sister and Tony Blundetto's mother.

Allen was first seen in The Sopranos when her character, Quintina, and Livia planned to board a plane for Arizona. However, since the tickets were stolen, the FBI questioned them.

In the HBO crime drama, Tony has been living with his mother for some time after being paroled from prison. Quintina is very nervous and always tries to look out for Tony and his twin sons, Jason and Justin Blundetto.

Everything known about Rae Allen

Born on July 23, 1926, as Raffaella Julia Theresa Abruzzo, Rae Allen initially appeared in Broadway theater productions from 1948. She shifted to television and film roles in 1958.

Allen trained at the HB Studio in New York City’s Greenwich Village and completed her graduation from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1947.

Allen was a famous actress, director, and singer (Image via BCDreyer/Twitter)

The Brooklyn, New York City native won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little. She was previously nominated for Best Featured Actress twice, one for Damn Yankees in 1955 and another for Traveller Without Luggage in 1967.

Allen played the role of nosy reporter Gloria in the Broadway production of Damn Yankees and recreated the role in the film adaptation. She introduced the song entitled Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, Mo in both.

Rae has appeared in several films like Reign Over Me, A League of Their Own, Stargate, and Where’s Poppa?. She also appeared on television in two episodes of the NBC sitcom Seinfeld, where she played the role of unemployment counselor Lenore Sokol.

Allen’s character in Seinfeld deals with George Costanza, who tries to get her to approve an extension of his benefits for dating her homely daughter, who eventually rejects him.

Allen has appeared on other television shows like The Patty Duke Show, Hill Street Blues, All in the Family, Car 54, Grey’s Anatomy, and more. She mostly gained recognition for her performances in The Sopranos.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Fans and celebrities have paid tribute to Rae Allen on Twitter as the news of her death went viral on the internet:

Allen is survived by her nieces Laura and Betty Cosgrove.

