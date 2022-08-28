Who is Rafael Chaouiche? Meet the Making the Cut contestant from Brazil

Making The Cut season 3 was released on August 19, featuring ten budding fashion entrepreneurs from all over the country. One of them is Rafael Chaouiche, a young fashion designer from Brazil who won the activewear look in the second episode.

Season 3 of the show features the ten contestants creating a casual and party look in every episode as challenged by the judges. Each episode has an elimination, while a winning look from every round is sold in a limited edition on Amazon Fashion.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Season Three will feature a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon."

It further adds:

"The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business and mentorship with Amazon Fashion. The winner will also have an opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store."

Rafael Chaouiche from Making The Cut owns clothing brand in Brazil

Rafael Chaouiche owns a clothing brand called Chaouiche, which is a feminine trademark that makes very bright and positive vibing outfits. The entire idea of his brand is to make people find it exciting and feel that the clothes change their energy.

In 2016, he participated in a fashion competition in Brazil where he had to design clothes. Even though it was a slow start for him, he did accelerate his career afterward. He was part of a TV series for which he used to design clothes. As he had participated as a designer in other TV shows, he was quite confident about showing his art on-screen.

By participating in Making The Cut, Rafael wishes to display vibrant colors or a powerful structure. He hopes only to give everyone a glimpse of the country that has his heart, Brazil. He also wants women to feel beautiful and confident in his designs. Going by his designing philosophy, "he might put beauty first, that inner strength is never overshadowed by his looks."

In an interview with One Week Daily, Chaouiche spoke about his will to participate in Making The Cut season 3.

"Since I have a passion for fashion, this is a big opportunity to show our work and our DNA. It’s a great experience, not only because of the prize but also because of everything going on during the filming and the things we learn. It’s a big opportunity for all designers."

In his free time, the fashion designer loves to dance, go to parties, and run for miles. He, along with his boyfriend, managed to cover 10 kilometers together.

Nevertheless, after winning the activewear challenge in Making The Cut's second round, he expressed his happiness by saying;

“I think I made very good work, and I’m so excited to work more with activewear in my future.

Viewers can watch all the episodes of Making The Cut on Amazon Prime Video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht