Who was sent home in Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 2? Remaining 8 contestants' list explored

Popular design competition Making the Cut released its first two binge-worthy episodes of its brand new season on August 18, 2022, at 7.00 PM ET on Amazon Prime Video. The show saw the contestants displaying their aesthetics as per the project's requirement in a specific episode. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn serve as hosts for the third season.

In the second episode, the Making the Cut contestants were joined by Chief Design Officer of Champion North America, Ned Munroe. They had to collaborate with Champion to create a two-look activewear collection for the assignment. While some designers were appreciated for their runway looks, others were criticized, and Ciara Chyanne Morgan was among them.

Her looks were deemed very simple by judges Nicole Richie, the creative director of House of Harlow 1960, and Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino, and they claimed it failed to create the required style and fashion that aligned with the needs of the brand. She was thus eliminated from the competition.

Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 2 showcased the multiple possibilities of activewear

As Ned Munroe joined the contestants with his brand Champion, he gave an insight into how the brand works. He explained that the brand has been creating activewear since 1919. He said:

"We're all about the power of the individual and creating a canvas for people to be themselves and play by their own rules."

The Making the Cut contestants were excited to design fashionable looks that could align with the brand. Each of them had to create one look, which had to be a "high-fashion interpretation of activewear," and another that had to be an accessible version. They were provided with Champion's pioneering reverse-weave fabric and some trims and logos they could use in their designs.

The winner of the assignment will not only have their look immediately available in the Making the Cut store but will also get to create a collab capsule collection with Champion.

The participants went around Los Angeles, including Runyon Canyon, and a few other places to seek inspiration for their designs. They clicked pictures of what they considered as inspirational. While some contestants used Champion fabrics directly over their designs, Curtis weaved his own plaid and transformed it into a fabric to make his own design.

Meanwhile, Ciara struggled with her fittings from the beginning and confessed that she "bit a little more than she could chew." A few last-minute changes didn't help her, as the judges felt her looks were similar and monotonous. Moreover, the fitting on one of her skirts was inappropriate, and her looks generally didn't go well with the "activewear" concept.

While Ned Munroe chose to do a unique collaboration project with Curtis and declared Rafael Chaouiche the winner of the assignment, the show had to bid goodbye to Ciara.

Who are the contestants left in Making the Cut?

After Emily Bargeron and Ciara Chyanne Morgan were eliminated from the competition, check out the contestants who are still running to win Making the Cut Season 3.

Curtis Cassell Gabriella Meyer Georgia Hardinge Jeanette Limas Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert Rafael Chaouiche Sienna Li Yannik Zamboni

The contestant who takes the title ultimately will win $1 million to invest in their business. They will also bag a chance to be mentored by Amazon Fashion, a chance to sell out a collection in the Making the Cut store, and create additional color options and companion pieces for the store.

Making the Cut Season 3 will release two weekly episodes on Thursday at 7.00 PM ET on Amazon Prime Video. The first two episodes are available on the platform, and the following two will be released on August 25, 2022.

Don't forget to tune into next week's episodes as the contestants develop exciting designs and add more collections to the store.

