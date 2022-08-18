Who is Ciara Chyanne from Making the Cut Season 3? Meet the self-taught designer

Making the Cut, Amazon Studios' highly competitive fashion reality show, is set to return to the screens on August 19 at 2:35 am ET. Like the previous seasons, the show is back to find another “great global fashion brand.”

The show will feature 10 new designers and entrepreneurs who are ready to make their brands a global phenomenon. Among the 10 designers to compete in Season 3 is the self-taught designer Ciara Chyanne Morgan from Los Angeles, California. Her brand, Ciara Chyanne, focuses on contemporary, high-fashion ready-to-wear attire.

Amazon Studios’ press release about the show says:

"Making the Cut is once again on a mission to find the next great global fashion brand. Season Three of the fashion-competition series, hosted and executive produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, will return on August 19 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide."

Making the Cut will be filmed in Los Angeles and will include iconic locations such as Rodeo Drive and Vasquez Rocks. The designers will even showcase their skills on top of one of Downtown’s skyscrapers. The winner will receive $1 million and mentorship with Amazon Fashion to further their entrepreneurial journey. Returning this season as hosts and executive producers are Project Runway's Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

Making the Cut: meet self-taught designer Ciara Chyanne Morgan

The self-taught designer was born in Watts, Los Angeles, and is a graduate of Woodbury University. While Morgan does not hold a formal degree in fashion, in an interview with ShoutoutLA, the designer mentioned that "she created her own curriculum" and took extended courses from Woodbury University, OTIS College of Art and Design, and FIDM.

Speaking about her education, she further added:

“I moved to Alabama and attended business school at the illustrious HBC Tuskegee University receiving my Bachelor of Science in Sales & Marketing. I started my first business when I was 18 tie dyeing and embellishing denim and selling handmade jewelry out my dorm room.”

She has worked several jobs in the fashion industry, but it was while working for Amazon that Chyanne realized that she was no longer satisfied with just styling and wanted to be a designer instead.

In 2019, Ciara Chyanne Morgan started her podcast Fashioned In Faith and shared her journey with the world, talking about how, oftentimes, she felt the lack of a mentor in the industry acutely. With her podcast, she aimed to be just herself, speaking on topics she knew best. The podcast also offers services and resources to help educate other self-taught designers.

The Making the Cut designer’s brand is inspired by color, silhouette, and texture. Her designs are predominantly focused on creating elevated staples and minimal looks for those who love fashion.

Her website says:

“CIARA CHYANNE IS MORE THAN CLOTHING, IT IS A LIFESTYLE. THE CIARA CHYANNE WOMAN LOVES TO STAND OUT IN A ROOM WITHOUT LOOKING LIKE SHE ACTUALLY TRIED. SHE IS UNAPOLOGETIC, FEARLESS, SMART, AND A RISK TAKER FULL OF FAITH.”

The designer also likes to give back to society whenever she can and donates a portion of her earnings to non-profit organizations. One of the non-profit organizations she regularly donates to is OLCM Africa, an organization committed to improving living conditions in poverty-struck African regions.

The Making the Cut contestant is no stranger to the spotlight. She has been featured in Essence magazine and her designs have been worn by Elaine Welteroth and Liza Koshy. Ciara also received the She’s Next In Fashion grant in 2022.

Other designers competing in Making the Cut Season 3 are Curtis Cassel, Emily Bargeron, Gabriella Meyer, Georgia Hardinge, Jeanette Limas, Rafael Chaouiche, Sienna Li, and Yannik Zamboni.

The show is executive produced by Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and Jennifer Love.

