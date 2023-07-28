Who was Randy Meisner married to? All about his wife and children as Eagles founding member dies aged 77

American musician Randy Meisner, best known as a founding member of the Eagles, has passed away at the age of 77. The news was announced and confirmed on the band's official website via a lengthy statement that said that Meisner died on July 26 in Los Angeles "due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD)."

The band said:

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.’”

Rock and Roll Garage



Thank you for all the amazing music!



He was The Eagles bassist from 1971 to 1977 and passed away at the age of 77. R.I.P. Randy Meisner!

The Eagles are considered one of the most famous bands in history. They have sold more than 150 million records around the world and were admitted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Meisner had contributed his high harmonies to the group's famed songs like The Best of My Love and Hotel California.

Randy's demise shocked several celebrities in the music industry and several fans expressed interest in knowing about the musician's private life. The musician was married twice in his lifetime but had estranged relations with his children.

All you need to know about Randy Meisner's wives and kids

Another legend Randy Meisner from the Eagles heading to the pearly gates RIP

During his lifetime, Randy Meisner was married twice. He first tied the knot with his high school sweetheart named Jennifer Barton in 1963. At the time, he had not achieved his fame and NPR reports that the musician was only 17. The duo were married for 20 years but got divorced in 1981, just four years after Meisner left the Eagles.

In November 1996, Randy Meisner got married to his longtime girlfriend Lana Rae. The duo began dating in 1984 while Rae was working as a waitress in Encino, Los Angeles. However, their marriage had several complications.

In March 2016, Lana passed away suddenly after she was fatally shot in the head. At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department said that they received a call at around 7 pm. After the investigation by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office, Lana's death was ruled as a self-inflicted accident. The report further said:

"Mrs. Meisner was moving a rifle that was stored inside a case in a closet. As she lifted the rifle in the case, another item within the case shifted and hit the trigger of the rifle causing it to fire and fatally injure Mrs. Meisner."

As for Randy Meisner's children, he had three kids, all from his first marriage to Jennifer Barton.

Dana Scott Meisner

Dana Scott Meisner was born in 1963 to Randy Meisner and his first wife, Jennifer. Not much is known about him but his name came up when the musician's second wife died in a self-inflicted shooting. At the time, CBS News reported that Randy's lawyer, Bruce Fuller, said that Randy was not in contact with his children, and had sought temporary conservatorship over him over the concerns that Lana was "enabling" his alleged drinking issue.

Dana had also accused Lana of creating rifts in the already troubled family.

Heather Leigh and Eric Shane Meisner

Born in 1970, Heather and Eric are Randy and Jennifer's twins, born seven years after their elder brother Dana. Not much is known about the duo either but they were also involved in the drama related to their late stepmother.

The duo had accused Lana of "isolating" their father from the family and creating a rift between them. In a petition, Eric wrote:

"My father has repeatedly stated his love for his family and his desire to be with us, but Lana continually interferes with his relationship with us.”

As of writing, Randy Meisner's family has not responded to the demise of the musician.