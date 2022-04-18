Who was Randy Tillim from Savage Garage? Tributes pour in as popular YouTuber dies aged 51 

YouTuber and entrepreneur Randy Tillim passed away at the age of 51. The news of his death was confirmed on his official Instagram page, "@savagegarage," on Saturday, April 16. Following the tragic news, fans of the automobile expert have taken to social media to pay their condolences.

The Instagram post read that he died on April 15. The social media upload described Randy Tillim as “the most kind, generous and genuine person… he had a positive impact on everyone he met, and his legacy will live on forever.”

The post added:

“Randy will always be remembered as a true friend, and an icon. He will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace and 'Stay Savage.'”

The YouTuber is survived by his family members, his wife Ana, and children Dan, Jack, and Ryan. The cause of his death has not been made public. Various reports suggest that he was involved in a fatal car accident. However, no official statements have been made.

Randy Tillim was a well-known supercar enthusiast

Randy ‘Savage’ Tillim was a popular fast car aficionado, entrepreneur and YouTube celebrity. He operated under his channel, "Savage Garage," which has amassed 627k subscribers. His last video was uploaded just two days ago and was titled, “1 PULLOVER, 1 CRASH, AND 1 BREAKDOWN! *Savage Rally Has Officially Started!*”

Along with being a popular internet figure, he was also the CEO of Clarus Merchant Services, which he started in 1999.

He graduated from Harvard University after studying Business Administration, Management, Economics and Corporate Finance.

According to The Sports Grail, his net worth is estimated to be worth $2 million. According to Rocket Reach and Datanyze, his company, Clarus, makes a revenue of $9 to $9.5 million per year.

Randy Tillim's exact salary from his company remains unknown. Salary.com suggests that the average salary for a CEO is around $788,000. Adding the sportscar fan’s 20-plus years of experience, Tillim would have been making $850,000 on average.

Adding to the revenue he made from his company, the automobile expert must have had large earnings from his fan-favorite YouTube channel. He also had his own merchandise line, which must have added money to the bank.

Social media was flooded with tribute messages. A few comments read:

Fans pay tribute to the late sportscar expert 1/3 (Image via savagegarage/Instagram)

Fans pay tribute to the late sportscar expert 2/3 (Image via savagegarage/Instagram)

Fans pay tribute to the late sportscar expert 3/3 (Image via savagegarage/Instagram)

The social media post announcing his passing requested privacy so the family could grieve “this unfathomable loss.”

Edited by R. Elahi