Who is Rep Cory Mills married to? All about the Army combat veteran as he goes viral for rescuing 32 Americans in Israel 

Republican and U.S. Representative of Florida Cory Mills, who is also a U.S. Army veteran made headlines on Wednesday, October 11, for successfully helping in the evacuation of 32 American citizens stuck in Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

As per Fox News, Cory Mills helped the stranded Americans in Tel Aviv cross the border to Jordan, from where they were able to book return flights home. The media outlet also reported that Mills was planning to conduct a second rescue mission soon. The Republican told Fox News Digital in a statement that the evacuation was possible with help from the U.S. embassy in Jordan.

"You know, for me, there's a statesman and there's a politician. One acts and the other one talks, and I just couldn't sit there knowing Americans were losing their lives," he stated.

He also added how he knew that there were hundreds and thousands of people still trapped and expressed hope to help them as well in the coming days.

In addition, Cory Mills mentioned how the mission, although successful, did not go as planned. Initially, he wanted to have an armored vehicle but had to settle for a bus to evacuate the stranded Americans from Tel Aviv and another Israeli city to Jordan. He further mentioned how the people failed to get any help from the U.S. State Department.

Mills said many of the major airlines canceled flights out of Tel Aviv because a rocket fired into the country by Hamas hit close enough to the airport that insurance companies told the airlines they wouldn’t provide full coverage for aircraft, adding to the logistical dilemma of the stranded Americans.

The former army veteran who has been serving in the United States Congress since January 2023 also added:

"I mean, there are Americans who are sitting here dying. There are hostages being taken … lives, that are being lost. And I just feel like when you have an opportunity where you're blessed with the capability to be able to do something about it, how can you not?"

Cory Mills is married to Iraqi refugee Rana Mills, who is now a naturalized citizen of the USA.

All you need to know about Cory Mills’ wife Rana Mills

According to ABTC, Cory Mills’ wife Rana Mills is a refugee immigrant from Iraq who is now an American citizen. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Baghdad University followed by an executive MBA from Georgetown University, Washington D.C.

It is not publicly known when Cory Mills tied the knot with Rana, however, the couple reportedly has two kids.

Moreover, the Mills couple co-founded PACEM Defense LLC, a private security firm and a tech company called PACEM Solution International LLC. Both these companies provide services such as risk management assessments, intelligence gathering, and security for media brands like NPR News.

In 2018, due to the leadership of Rana Mills, PACEM Defense LLC purchased Florida-based firm Amtec Less Lethal Systems Inc. which helps provide ammunition to law enforcement agencies in the USA and overseas.

Exploring the life and career of Cory Mills

American politician, combat veteran, businessman, and foreign policy expert Cory Mills became the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 7th congressional district in early 2023.

According to his official website, 43-year-old Mills is a native of Winter Haven, Florida, and has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and sciences from Florida State College, followed by another bachelor’s degree in health sciences.

Later, he earned a master’s degree in international relations and conflict resolution from American Military University.

After completing his education, he joined the U.S. Army in 1999 as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, as well as Joint Special Operations Command and Joint Task Force. He served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. But he soon left the military in 2004. During his service, he received the prestigious Bronze Star.

Between 2005 and 2009, he was a security specialist for U.S.-based private military contractor DynCorp, following which he rejoined government services as a maritime security specialist and anti-piracy advisor for Special Tactical Forces.

The other companies he worked for include Chemonics, Management Systems International, and Pax Mondial LLC among others between 2010 and 2020. He also served as a member of Defense Business Board, before founding his own businesses with his wife Rana Mills.

In mid-2023, he voted in favor of a bill that forced President Joe Biden to remove U.S. troops stationed in Syria. Not only that, he co-sponsored fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's resolution to impeach Biden alongside many others from his administration.