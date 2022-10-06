Who is not returning to Grey's Anatomy season 19? Richard Flood's exit explained

Grey's Anatomy is all set to return for a new season on October 6, 2022. After years of plot developments and changes, the show will introduce a new set of characters in the upcoming season. Though many fans of the long-running drama are excited about the introduction of the new interns in the form of Benson (Harry Shum Jr.), Jules (Adelaide Kane), Simone (Alexis Floyd), Lucas (Niko Terho), and Mika (Midori Francis), there are some well-known faces who will not return to the show.

One of the more significant characters who has decided to bid adieu to the show is Richard Flood, who had become a fan favorite over the past couple of seasons. He played the role of Dr. Cormac Hayes and was a series regular. His decision to leave was a result of the character arc naturally coming to an end.

Read on for more details about Richard Flood's exit from Grey's Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy season 19: Why isn't Richard Flood returning to the show?

Grey's Anatomy season 19 will feature many changes in the grand scheme of things. This will also mean many characters will come and go. In fact, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), the titular character, is set to appear in only half of the episodes this season. Flood is another actor who will be hanging up his lab coat ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Deadline about his decision to leave the show, Richard Flood declared that he believes he has spent the right amount of time on the popular ABC drama. He said:

"Having three years on the show felt right for me,...And I think that the arc of the character with all the developments in the story was probably coming to its natural end, which was great. I was very happy that everybody felt the same, and they just got to it."

Flood's exit was confirmed at the end of the 18th season. He also talked about how the writers wrote out his character naturally. He recalled:

"They came up with the exit...I didn't know until closer to when we were shooting how it would actually happen but there'd been a few conversations during the summer as far as how the season would unfold, and then during the season there were more conversations about what might be good [for the show] and what might be good for me."

Richard is also ready to move on to the next phase of his acting career and believes he has done enough with Grey's Anatomy. He further said:

"When I started, I always thought that three years on something was really as much as I'd like to do,....I'm always eager to see what else is out there and try and stretch myself in different directions and do different types of TV and film. Three years was perfect for me, so I was very happy."

He added,

"When I finish something, I kind of just let it go. It's done and there for people to see, and I don't tend to revisit it very much. I just let it go, it's in the back pocket, great experience, and move on."

Richard Flood's character will remain in the hearts of Grey's Anatomy fans for a long time.

The new season of the show will premiere on October 6, 2022.

