Who is Rex Linn? Meet Reba McEntire's boyfriend as the country idol replaces Blake Shelton on The Voice season 24

The Voice season 23 recently crowned Gina Miles the winner of the NBC singing competition. Although the conclusion of the show is still quite fresh, it has already been renewed for another season. The upcoming season is set to air sometime during the fall of 2023 and will feature a few changes.

As announced previously, Blake Shelton, who was the mentor with the most wins throughout the show, will no longer be a part of the show moving forward. Replacing him will be Reba McEntire, who served as the mega mentor during season 23. The legendary singer, who has been called "The Queen of Country," is currently dating American actor Rex Linn, who previously appeared in CSI: Miami.

The upcoming season of The Voice, which is likely to air sometime in fall 2023 will feature Reba McEntire as one of the mentors as she gets ready to take Blake Shelton’s place in the competition.

Reba is currently dating American actor Rex Linn, whom she first met in 1991. Rex was born in Spearman, Texas, on November 13, 1956, and is currently 66 years old. He was a student at the Heritage Hall. Then, he went to the Casady School while he worked part-time at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

He then attended Oklahoma State University where he earned his bachelor's degree in radio, television and film. Before pursuing acting, which is his passion, he worked as a bank vice-president before he moved to Los Angeles in the late 1980s at the age of 32.

The upcoming The Voice mentor’s boyfriend’s television and film credits include Night Game, Cop Rock, In the Line of Dury: Siege at Marion, Sniper, Confessions: Two Faces of Evil, Drop Zone, Perfect Alibi, CSI: Miami, The Salton Sea, Two Tickets to Paradise, Nashville, Django Unchained, Better Call Saul, and more.

Reba and Rex’s relationship explored

Even though they have known each other since 1991, The Voice season 23 mega mentor and Rex Linn didn't start dating unitl 2020. She opened up about their relationship while in conversation with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. She stated that they met while working on The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.

At the time, she said:

"We kept in contact over the years. We both know the same people. So it was just like good friends getting back together and having dinner…then we started texting and talking on the telephone and getting to know each other better during the quarantine."

The Voice celebrity announced the relationship during an episode of Living & Learning in October 2020 and stated that they had been dating for six months at the time. The following month, the two made their red carpet debut.

The two both contracted Covid-19 in August 2021, and in October of the same year, she appeared on Today, where she discussed her relationship with Linn. She said that they’re “inseparable.” The same month, Rex appeared on her podcast where the couple called their relationship “very special.”

Reba added:

"Us getting to know each other without any physical aspect to it at all. We'd talk in the morning. We started 'Coffee Camp' while I was staying in Oklahoma... We haven't missed a 'Coffee Camp' since March 16."

Reba McEntire, who appeared in The Voice season 23, is set to return for the next season as one of the mentors of the NBC show.

