Who is RHOSLC star Monica Garcia's mother Linda? Details explored 

Monica Garcia is a reality star, mostly known as one of the cast members of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City RHOSLC. Viewers see Garcia involved in multiple arguments and conflicts with her fellow cast mates and her mother, Linda.

Previously, Garcia has shared information about her rough relationship with Linda and is trying to navigate how to stay on good terms with her. Monica's mom has made appearances in multiple episodes of season 4, most of which resulted in verbal fights.

Linda is a Boston native, but she has moved to Utah with her daughter Monica. As a single mother, she raised Monica Garcia on her own after her husband left her. In the October 17, 2023, episode, Monica shared that her father left her when she was only four years old.

“I don’t know if he is dead or if he is alive, I don’t know if I have siblings, I don’t know. All I know is that he was gay and he had a boyfriend he moved to Florida and that’s the last time I saw him.”

Monica Garcia opens and shares details about her relationship with Linda

After The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 Reunion Part 2 episode was released on January 16, 2024. Fans were able to get more insights into the rough relationship Monica Garcia has with her mother, Linda.

She shared with the other housewives and show host, Andy Cohen, that Linda had expressed her wish to be on the show. After the final interview, Monica went to her mom's place. Monica Garcia was stressed about whether she would get the opportunity to star in RHOSLC, and she narrated her encounter with Linda.

“When I applied for the show, I did my final interview. The first place I went was to my mom’s. 'Let’s say a prayer.' And then she prayed that she would get it instead. She literally said, ‘Lord, if it’s not Monica, let it be me.’”

Cohen lent his support to Monica, and he felt “really bad” for her. On his show, Radio Andy, he further stated that what Monica shared wasn't an exaggeration of events.

“I believe every moment. I believe that with every fiber of my being … my heart went out to Monica. I was, like, that is rough.”

During Garcia's time on the show, she had her emotional moments on camera. Most of them focused on her messy childhood, abandonment issues, and how her mom's behavior affected her upbringing. Her "volatile" relationship with Linda dates back to when she was 12.

As a young mom, Linda went to follow her dream of becoming a television star in New York, leaving her pre-teen daughter Monica Garcia behind in Pennsylvania. Monica Garcia further explained,

“I have always been searching for stability because I never had that. Growing up we moved around so much because my mom was always looking for something bigger and better. A lot of times that was at my expense. I think there's some resentment there for that. The only thing I can count on with my mom is that there’s nothing to count on with my mom.”

Other cast members, including Heather Gray and Witney Rose, thought Linda was trying to take her daughter Monica Garcia's place at the Angie Katsanevas' easter brunch.

Viewers hope to see Monica and her mom, Linda, reach a truce after tensions arose between them throughout RHOSLC season 4. They both tried to resolve matters privately but "haven't spoken since they wrapped up filming," according to an interview with Monica Garcia with Access Hollywood.

To watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion, stream the newly released episodes on Peacock TV or Prime Video.